Saturday, April 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Explore The Heritage Of Punjab Through The Lens Of Documentary 'The Bathinda...
EntertainmentIndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

Explore The Heritage Of Punjab Through The Lens Of Documentary ‘The Bathinda Fort’

The magnificent historic monument of national importance and the oldest surviving fort in India built around the sixth century

0
The Bathinda Fort
Virtually released documentary 'The Bathinda Fort'. IANS

With a view to inspire the younger generation about the glorious historical and cultural heritage of Punjab, senior Advisor to Chief Minister Lt Gen (retd) T.S. Shergill on Saturday virtually released the documentary ‘The Bathinda Fort’ amidst the presence of its Director Harpreet Sandhu.

The advisor said that the documentary film depicts the Bathinda Fort, the magnificent historic monument of national importance and the oldest surviving fort in India built around the sixth century. He said the fort has historical relevance as it is related to the first woman Empress of India, Razia Sultan, who was kept as a prisoner in this fort, later she escaped by jumping from a balcony.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“This three-storied structure has been designed purely in Mughal design and is worth paying a visit,” said Lt Gen. Shergill, adding the fort is also known as Govindgarh Fort, having a historical relevance with the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, who visited this fort in 1705.

ALSO READ: ‘1232 Kms’: Vinod Kapri’s Documentary On The Plight Of Migrant Workers

Lt. Gen Shergill, after watching the preview of the documentary film, urged people to just watch the documentary that would definitely help to boost tourism as most people are still unaware of this heritage site in Bathinda town.

Lauding the dedicated efforts of Director Harpreet Sandhu, he said that it is very heartening to see the legal luminary being passionate about helping the state government in promoting the history and culture of the state, thus inspiring the youth to get connect with their roots. Sandhu thanked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Lt Gen Shergill for encouraging him to follow his passion to promote the heritage and cultural grandeur of Punjab for the sake of posterity. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleKnow About The Six Nepali Women Creating A Record Feat
Next articleOlder Adults More Willing To Help Others As Compared To Younger Adults

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Older Adults More Willing To Help Others As Compared To Younger Adults

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has found that older adults are more willing to make an effort to help others as compared to younger adults. According to...
Read more
India

Know About The Six Nepali Women Creating A Record Feat

NewsGram Desk - 0
Six Nepali women have reached the top of Mt. Annapurna creating a record feat on the 8,091-metre tall peak, the Himalayan nation's Department of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Covid19 Likely Not To Effect The Brain Directly

NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, likely does not directly infect the brain but can still inflict significant neurological damage, a new study suggests....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Older Adults More Willing To Help Others As Compared To Younger Adults

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has found that older adults are more willing to make an effort to help others as compared to younger adults. According to...
Read more

Explore The Heritage Of Punjab Through The Lens Of Documentary ‘The Bathinda Fort’

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With a view to inspire the younger generation about the glorious historical and cultural heritage of Punjab, senior Advisor to Chief Minister Lt Gen...
Read more

Know About The Six Nepali Women Creating A Record Feat

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Six Nepali women have reached the top of Mt. Annapurna creating a record feat on the 8,091-metre tall peak, the Himalayan nation's Department of...
Read more

Study: Covid19 Likely Not To Effect The Brain Directly

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, likely does not directly infect the brain but can still inflict significant neurological damage, a new study suggests....
Read more

Explained: The Connection Between Hindus And Yazidis

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The Yezidis are the Kurdish religious minorities from countries like Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Turkey. With the news focusing on the culture...
Read more

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to...
Read more

Close Representation Of Women And Men Competing For The First Time In History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
UN Women, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, on Friday said that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will have close to...
Read more

What Has Happened To Basic Cricket Intelligence?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with a flourish. Cricket has become the entertainment in this scary, dreary, and home-bound alternative that one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Agnes Mosman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
1XBET on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Major Kiddle on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Barrett Hansford on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 추천 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada