Saturday, March 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Explore The Different Decor Hacks To Make Your Room Summer Ready
Lead StoryLife Style

Explore The Different Decor Hacks To Make Your Room Summer Ready

It is necessary to ensure your bedding, curtains, or wall pattern is repeated in some other elements of the room decor

0
room summer
Summer room decor. Pixabay

Summers bring with them the need for bright and refreshing interior decor ideas. Interior decor plays a critical role in managing the sweltering heat of the summers. With a plethora of ideas, right from adding in wall color to adding those breezy green plants to changing the look of your rooms with breathable linens, you can explore different decor hacks to beat the heat of the sun!

When you think about summers, the one thing that comes to mind is flowers. Floral prints are the go-to decorating option adding in a homely touch of warmth and comfort to the interior. Subtle, pastel shades, or bright, loud colors, allow these prints to highlight your bedroom turning it into a warm, space, full of life, says Saurav Gupta, CEO, Bella Casa — manufacturers and distributors of chic home textile products and designer ethnic wear.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Another advantage of floral motifs is that they tend to distract the eyes from any deficiencies and flaws in the interior, he says. “However, before you start furnishing your bedroom with floral prints, you should take the overall style of the room into consideration. The key is to remember that too much floral will hurt the eyes, but a touch here or there will give it that summertime oomph,” says Gupta.

Wallpapers:

Wallpaper with floral print is one of the most common options people opt for while adding a floral touch to their rooms. These prints have thousands of variations: simplified and accurate in designs ranging from large to small flowers.

room summer
Make your room summer-ready. Pixabay

“Once you get the knack of decorating your bedroom using floral prints, you would be surprised how they contribute to the amped-up mood in the morning and positive emotions at bedtime. However, you need not use floral printed wallpapers in the entire bedroom, highlighting a single wall can all add a delicate charm to your summer-ready room,” says Gupta.

Bed covers and upholstery:

Giving your room a floral makeover this summer isn’t as hard a task as it looks! Nothing says summer more than the bright and pappy floral printed bed sheets and curtains in your bedroom. You can get quirky floral printed bedsheets that will complement your solid colored walls or add in light curtains with dainty floral embroidery to let the light dimly enter your room giving it a warm and cozy vibe! You can go for a stand-out armchair, a vintage sofa, floral cushion covers, or a vibrant rug, Gupta suggests.

ALSO READ: Few Points To Keep in Mind While Redoing Interiors Of Your Living Room

Simple additions:

It is necessary to ensure your bedding, curtains, or wall pattern is repeated in some other elements of the room decor. The elements you add to your bedroom should also complement the patterns on your furniture upholstery, bed sheets, and curtains. Elements such as a wall hanging, or a floral motif vase or shelves in the bedroom will look elegant making your bedroom bright and beautiful this summer, he concludes. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleThe Five Quick Wardrobe Maintenance Tips For Fresh Clothes
Next articleStudy: Cancer Cells May Evade Chemotherapy

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more
Lead Story

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

Here’s a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood celebrities are giving shelter to stray animals in their homes. IANS has...
Read more

Very Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as government claims to have taken cooking gas penetration in the country to over 99 percent of households, an independent study on the...
Read more

Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Featuring 400 artifacts and the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries about England's prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, which is also a World...
Read more

75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, over 75 percent of venture capital (VC) and early-stage investors will bank more on data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) than gut...
Read more

People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to 'fake news, a new study suggests. The studies, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada