Thursday, October 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Long-Term Exposure to Urban Air Pollution May Make Covid-19 More Deadly
EnvironmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Long-Term Exposure to Urban Air Pollution May Make Covid-19 More Deadly

"Long-term exposure to urban air pollution, especially nitrogen dioxide, might enhance populations' susceptibility to severe Covid-19 death outcomes," said study author Donghai Liang

0
Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more severe: Study
Researchers have found that long-term exposure to urban air pollution may have made Covid-19 more deadly. Unsplash

In a major study, researchers have found that long-term exposure to urban air pollution may have made Covid-19 more deadly.

“Both long-term and short-term exposure to air pollution has been associated with direct and indirect systemic impact on the human body by enhancing oxidative stress, acute inflammation, and respiratory infection risk,” said study author Donghai Liang from Emory University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

For the study, published in the journal The Innovation, the researchers analysed key urban air pollutants, including fine particle matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3), across 3,122 counties in the US from January to July.

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more severe: Study
4.6 parts per billion (ppb) increase of NO2 in the air was associated with 16.2 per cent increase in Covid-19 mortality rate. Unsplash

To examine the association between ambient air pollutants and the severity of Covid-19 outcomes, they investigated two major death outcomes, the case-fatality rate (number of deaths among the people who are diagnosed with Covid-19) and the mortality rate (number of Covid-19 deaths in the population).

The two indicators can imply the biological susceptibility to deaths from Covid-19 and offer information about the severity of the Covid-19 deaths in the general population, respectively.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अक्षय कुमार मुझे सुबह के 5:45 बजे एक रेडियो शो पर लेकर गए थे: राणा दग्गुबाती

Of the pollutants analyzed, NO2 had the strongest independent correlation with raising a person’s susceptibility to death from Covid-19, the researchers said.

According to the study, 4.6 parts per billion (ppb) increase of NO2 in the air was associated with 11.3 per cent and 16.2 per cent increases in Covid-19 case-fatality and mortality rate, respectively.

Moreover, the team discovered that just a 4.6 ppb reduction in long-term exposure to NO2 would have prevented 14,672 deaths among those who tested positive for the virus.

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more severe: Study
According to the study, 4.6 parts per billion (ppb) increase of NO2 in the air was associated with 11.3 per cent increase in Covid-19 case-fatality. Unsplash

The team also observed a marginally significant association between PM2.5 exposure and Covid case-fatality rate, whereas no notable associations were found with O3.

Also Read: H&M Member: Brand Completes 5 Years in India, Launches Loyalty Programme

“Long-term exposure to urban air pollution, especially nitrogen dioxide, might enhance populations’ susceptibility to severe Covid-19 death outcomes,”

Liang added.

“The continuations and expansions of current efforts to lower traffic emissions and ambient air pollution might be an important component of reducing the population-level risk of Covid-19 case-fatality and mortality in the US,” the authors wrote.

Recently, a study, published in the journal ‘Sciences Advances’, provided the most comprehensive evidence on the causal link between long-term exposure to fine particulate (PM2.5) air pollution and premature death. (IANS)

Previous articleH&M Member: Brand Completes 5 Years in India, Launches Loyalty Programme
Next articleComedy Amid Pandemic is No Joke

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Comedy Amid Pandemic is No Joke

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SIMRAN SETHI What is life without humour? In the midst of the pandemic, the comedy pill would seem like an essential element in our...
Read more
India

H&M Member: Brand Completes 5 Years in India, Launches Loyalty Programme

NewsGram Desk - 0
Fashion addicts love high street brands and H&M tops the list. The international retailer is all set to launch its beloved global loyalty program,...
Read more
Business

Parenthood 101: Protecting Your Child’s Present and Future With Life Insurance

NewsGram Desk - 0
As parents, we strive to provide the best to our children. We endeavour to give them more than we had so that they do...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Comedy Amid Pandemic is No Joke

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SIMRAN SETHI What is life without humour? In the midst of the pandemic, the comedy pill would seem like an essential element in our...
Read more

Long-Term Exposure to Urban Air Pollution May Make Covid-19 More Deadly

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that long-term exposure to urban air pollution may have made Covid-19 more deadly. "Both long-term and short-term exposure...
Read more

H&M Member: Brand Completes 5 Years in India, Launches Loyalty Programme

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Fashion addicts love high street brands and H&M tops the list. The international retailer is all set to launch its beloved global loyalty program,...
Read more

Parenthood 101: Protecting Your Child’s Present and Future With Life Insurance

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As parents, we strive to provide the best to our children. We endeavour to give them more than we had so that they do...
Read more

2 in 5 Professionals in India Experiencing Increased Stress, Anxiety Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Two in five professionals in India are experiencing increased stress or anxiety due to the pandemic while one in three professionals believe remote working...
Read more

Learn More About the Interest You Will Pay When Buying a House

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Getting loans almost always equates to having to pay for interest rates, and banks and financial institutions have their ways of determining how much...
Read more

Interior Changes Needed for the Arrival of Baby

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new life brings much happiness, but it also comes with a lot of responsibilities. As soon as parents get in the know, the...
Read more

Australia-India to Discuss Regarding Mental Health Rehabilitation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India and Australia will on Thursday discuss various issues related to mental health rehabilitation, particularly in the context of the situation arising out of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada