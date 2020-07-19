Here are Some Extra Skincare Precautions to Take Before Stepping Out Again

Prolonged pandemic and lockdown gave us enough time to take care of our skin and stay away from a regular exposure of sun, dust and pollution. Now that people are beginning to step out, there are chances that our skin became more sensitive to these environmental factors.

“Have you noticed more breakouts or dull skin or fine lines or pigmented spots on the skin? If so, you most likely have ‘lockdown skin’. The prolonged lockdown and associated stress have resulted in significant skin damage. Now that the unlock phase has started, UV exposure and exposure to hot winds and environmental pollutants are going to cause further skin damage. It’s likely that more people will have the damaging effects of this double whammy in the form of fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, dull skin, open pores, and just a very dull-looking skin,” dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh explained to IANSlife in an email.

Adding, Plabita Sharma, The Body Shop Expert says it’s better to take extra precautions once we step out of our homes again.

Protect yourself from the UV rays: After spending maximum time indoors for the last few months, now that we are gradually getting ready to step out to sun exposure again post lockdown, it is important to use full spectrum sunscreen to protect our skin from the direct UV rays which cause sunburn, dark spots and discolorations. It would be ideal to use a sunscreen of SPF 30 or more every 2 hours starting from 8 am.

Cover Up: Staying indoor made our skin more sensitive towards direct sunlight that too during summers. It is claimed that the rays are more intense from 10am to 4pm. During these hours, try to avoid going outside. Or, if it’s required, cover yourself properly. Wear a scarf to cover your face and neck, glasses to cover your eyes.

Stay Hydrated: Drink at least two liters of water to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day. Drinking enough water can help you combat a variety of skin issues and prevents from dehydration; it also helps your digestive system to flush out toxins from the body. This in turn gives healthy and glowing skin and helps you to maintain this glow even after the lockdown. Use moisturizer or skincare products with hyaluronic acid as one of the ingredients, use them lavishly. A spritz of cooling face mist also helps

Eat Healthy: Diet is an often -overlooked part of how we adapt to our external environments throughout the seasons. Try incorporating these skin loving foods like Blueberry, Watermelon, Nuts and Seeds, Carrots and Leafy greens, Cauliflower, Green tea to add a little extra sun protection into your diet and protect your healthy summer glow.

Exfoliate and Moisturise: Use a mild exfoliant regularly to counter the damage due to pollutants (unclog pores blocked by the pollutants). Ground oat milk can be easily made at home and works as a fantastic yet mild exfoliant that can be used 2-3 times a week. Moisturize the skin regularly using a replenishing and light moisturizer. Olive oil also works as a great moisturizer. You can add a few drops of vitamin C serum to the oil for added benefit.

If you are into home-based remedies, use a face pack. You can make one at home using sandalwood powder, fullers earth, and rose water. This may be used 2-3 times a week. (IANS)