Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Extracurricular Sports in Childhood Advantageous For Girls
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Extracurricular Sports in Childhood Advantageous For Girls

Sport helps young people develop life skills and supportive relationships with their peers and adults

0
Extracurricular sport in childhood more beneficial for girls
Sport offers a chance to get organized under some form of adult influence or supervision. Unsplash

Girls – but not boys – who participate actively in school sports in middle childhood show improved behaviour and attentiveness in early adolescence, say researchers.

“Girls who do regular extracurricular sports between ages 6 and 10 show fewer symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at age 12, compared to girls who do not,”

said study author Linda Pagani from the University of Montreal in Canada.

“Surprisingly, however, boys do not appear to gain any behavioural benefit from sustained involvement in sports during middle childhood,” Pagani added.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

According to the study, published in the journal Preventative Medicine, ADHD harms children’s ability to process information and learn at school.

Sport helps young people develop life skills and supportive relationships with their peers and adults. It offers a chance to get organized under some form of adult influence or supervision.

Extracurricular sport in childhood more beneficial for girls
ADHD harms children’s ability to process information and learn at school. Unsplash

The research team came to their conclusions after examining data from a Quebec cohort of children born in 1997 and 1998, part of the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development coordinated by the Institut de la Statistique du Québec.

Parents of the 991 girls and 1,006 boys in the study reported on whether their sons and daughters were in an extracurricular physical activity that required a coach or instructor between ages 6 and 10.

At age 12 years, teachers rated the children’s behaviour compared to their classmates.

The research team then analysed the data to identify any significant link between sustained participation and later ADHD symptoms, discarding many possible confounding factors.

“Our goal was to eliminate any pre-existing conditions of the children or families that could throw a different light on our results,”

said Pagani.

Extracurricular sport in childhood more beneficial for girls
In girls, ADHD is more likely to go undetected and girls’ difficulties maybe even more tolerated at home and in school. Unsplash

In childhood, boys with ADHD are more impulsive and more motor-skilled than girls — as a result, boys are more likely to receive medication for their ADHD, according to the study.

Also Read: In Conversation With Shriyam Bhagnani

In girls, on the other hand, ADHD is more likely to go undetected — and girls’ difficulties maybe even more tolerated at home and in school.

“Parents of boys, by contrast, might be more inclined to enrol them in sports and other physical activities to help them,”

Pagani said.

“Sports activities in early childhood can help girls develop essential social skills that will be useful later and ultimately play a key role in their personal, financial and economic success,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleIn Conversation With Shriyam Bhagnani
Next articleWhen Quitting Crossed Jennifer Aniston’s Mind

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

6 Ways to Choose the Best Paid Marketing Agency 

NewsGram Desk - 0
In simple words, Pay per Click is an advertising tool that the advertisers use when they want to advertise their company through another site....
Read more
Beauty Tips

Getting Rid of Stretch Marks During And Post-Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Stretch marks are a common annoyance during and post-pregnancy and the easiest and most convenient way of reducing these marks is by following a...
Read more
Education

Most Parents Deny To Send Children If Schools Reopen

NewsGram Desk - 0
A majority of 71 percent of parents will not be sending their children to school in October even if schools reopen. With rising COVID cases,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,134FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

6 Ways to Choose the Best Paid Marketing Agency 

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In simple words, Pay per Click is an advertising tool that the advertisers use when they want to advertise their company through another site....
Read more

Getting Rid of Stretch Marks During And Post-Pregnancy

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Stretch marks are a common annoyance during and post-pregnancy and the easiest and most convenient way of reducing these marks is by following a...
Read more

Most Parents Deny To Send Children If Schools Reopen

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
A majority of 71 percent of parents will not be sending their children to school in October even if schools reopen. With rising COVID cases,...
Read more

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Turns 4, Fans Remember Sushant

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 2016 blockbuster, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released four years ago on this day. The film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput...
Read more

I am a Pledged Organ Donor, Shares Big B

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor and says he is bearing the giving of life to another. Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep...
Read more

Hot Baths Can Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research suggests that taking hot baths, soaking in hot tubs or using saunas can prevent cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, high blood...
Read more

55% Indians Change Passwords For Online Accounts Regularly

India NewsGram Desk - 0
At least one in four Indians still use weak passwords for their online accounts, while more than 55 per cent change their passwords regularly,...
Read more

Ordinary Conversation May Quickly Spread Tiny Droplets of Virus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that ordinary conversation creates a conical 'jet-like' airflow that quickly carries a spray of tiny droplets from a speaker's mouth across...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,134FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada