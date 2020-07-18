Saturday, July 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment It is an Extraordinary Time for us to Educate Ourselves: Dia Mirza
EntertainmentEnvironmentLead Story

It is an Extraordinary Time for us to Educate Ourselves: Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic aspects

0
Dia Mirza: It's an extraordinary time for us to educate, will ourselves to do better
She believes "it is an extraordinary time for mankind to educate and will ourselves to do better". Wikimedia Commons

Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic aspects.

She believes “it is an extraordinary time for mankind to educate and will ourselves to do better”.

Dia spoke about this “opportunity” during a special conversation with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and fellow SDG advocate Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“This pandemic is the outcome of our broken relationship with nature and the disruptions that we’ve caused in our ecological balance. I think what I would hope for is that more people recognise this interconnection and the fact that our lives, our health, our progress is not separate from the health of the environment and nature,” said Dia.

Dia Mirza: It's an extraordinary time for us to educate, will ourselves to do better
Dia spoke about this during a special conversation with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. Wikimedia Commons

“And that the only way we can actually hope to achieve the Sustainable Developments Goals, is by protecting and conserving and securing biodiversity and that’s fundamental to everything that we hope to achieve,” she added.

Also Read: Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

She feels that we have the solutions, technology, the science that is evidencing the solutions to all our problems, helping us understand our problems better.

“And this I think is an extraordinary time for us to take cognisance of this fact, understand it, educate ourselves and will ourselves to do better. Because every time I see the glaring inequalities that we have experienced, specially during this time, I don’t think it’s ever been as magnified as it has been now. I can only hope that policy makers, and industries and civil society, you and me, all of us, can just become more responsible citizens of the planet,” she said. (IANS)

Previous articleWhole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha
Next articleFrequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more
India

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

It is an Extraordinary Time for us to Educate Ourselves: Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic...
Read more

Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race. "There's a lot of...
Read more

People Who are Multi-Talented are Huge Inspirations to me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is always inspired by multi-talented personalities. The actor is currently reading up on the life and times of Salvador...
Read more

Here’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
What you eat and what you do not eat has a significant effect on your overall health. An unhealthy diet can increase the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada