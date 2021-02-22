Monday, February 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Extremists Have Shorter Memories and Tendencies, Are Also Sensation Seekers: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Extremists Have Shorter Memories and Tendencies, Are Also Sensation Seekers: Study

The extremist mind is cognitively cautious, slower at perceptual processing and has a weaker working memory

0
Brain
The research showed that brains of more dogmatic people are slower to process perceptual evidence, but they are more impulsive personality-wise. Unsplash

Extremists have shorter memories and tendencies towards impulsiveness and are also sensation seekers, according to a study by Cambridge researchers into the psychological “signature” of the extremist mind.

The study, published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, suggests that a particular mix of personality traits and unconscious cognition — the ways our brains take in basic information — is a strong predictor for extremist views across a range of beliefs, including nationalism and religious fervor. This combination of cognitive and emotional attributes predicts the endorsement of violence in support of a person’s ideological “group,” said the study.

“By examining ‘hot’ emotional cognition alongside the ‘cold’ unconscious cognition of basic information processing we can see a psychological signature for those at risk of engaging with an ideology in an extreme way,” said Leor Zmigrod, lead author from Cambridge’s Department of Psychology.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Subtle difficulties with complex mental processing may subconsciously push people towards extreme doctrines that provide clearer, more defined explanations of the world, making them susceptible to toxic forms of dogmatic and authoritarian ideologies.”

The study also maps the psychological signatures that underpin fierce political conservatism, as well as “dogmatism”: people who have a fixed worldview and are resistant to evidence. Psychologists found that conservatism is linked to cognitive “caution”: slow-and-accurate unconscious decision-making, compared to the fast-and-imprecise “perceptual strategies” found in more liberal minds.

The research showed that brains of more dogmatic people are slower to process perceptual evidence, but they are more impulsive personality-wise. The mental signature for extremism across the board is a blend of conservative and dogmatic psychologies.

While still in early stages, this research could help to better identify and support people most vulnerable to radicalisation across the political and religious spectrum, according to the researchers.

Brain
Extremists have shorter memories and tendencies towards impulsiveness and are also sensation seekers, according to a study by Cambridge researchers into the psychological “signature” of the extremist mind. Unsplash

Approaches to radicalisation policy mainly rely on basic demographic information such as age, race and gender. By adding cognitive and personality assessments, the psychologists created a statistical model that is between four and fifteen times more powerful at predicting ideological worldviews than demographics alone.

The latest research builds on work from Stanford University in which hundreds of study participants performed 37 different cognitive tasks and took 22 different personality surveys in 2016 and 2017.

ALSO READ: Targeting Enzyme MAPK4 In Prostate Cancer To Provide A Novel Therapeutic Strategy

Zmigrod and colleagues, including Cambridge psychologist Professor Trevor Robbins, conducted a series of follow-up tests in 2018 on 334 of the original participants, using a further 16 surveys to determine attitudes and strength of feeling towards various ideologies. Across all ideologies investigated by the researchers, people who endorsed “extreme pro-group action”, including ideologically-motivated violence against others, had a surprisingly consistent psychological profile.

The extremist mind is cognitively cautious, slower at perceptual processing and has a weaker working memory. This is combined with impulsive personality traits that seek sensation and risky experiences, said the study. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Technology Enables Predictive Design Of Engineered Human Cells
Next articleGene Implicated In Type Of Childhood Cancer Identified

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Differentiated Line Between Freedom of Creativity and its Misuse Needs To Be Understood By Filmmakers: Anurag Basu

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Anurag Basu says filmmakers have always explored bold subjects irrespective of the medium it is presented on. However, the line that differentiates freedom...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Important Points To Know About Ovulation And Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ovulation is a subject of reproductive health that is often surrounded by myths, unverified information, and fiction. While there are factors beyond ovulation that...
Read more
Entertainment

“Tradition isn’t Always Boring But Rewarding”, Says Vidya Shah

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lamenting that fun seems to be fast disappearing from our dictionaries, especially when it comes to imparting education, she feels that instead of cramming...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Differentiated Line Between Freedom of Creativity and its Misuse Needs To Be Understood By Filmmakers: Anurag Basu

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Anurag Basu says filmmakers have always explored bold subjects irrespective of the medium it is presented on. However, the line that differentiates freedom...
Read more

Important Points To Know About Ovulation And Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ovulation is a subject of reproductive health that is often surrounded by myths, unverified information, and fiction. While there are factors beyond ovulation that...
Read more

“Tradition isn’t Always Boring But Rewarding”, Says Vidya Shah

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Lamenting that fun seems to be fast disappearing from our dictionaries, especially when it comes to imparting education, she feels that instead of cramming...
Read more

Becoming a Forex Trader: How to Maximize Profits in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Thanks to the pandemic, Forex is more popular than ever. It is a feasible way to break free from the constraints of conventional employment....
Read more

Here’s Why High-Quality Diet For Women is Important During Pregnancy!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women need to have an overall healthy diet, high in fruit and vegetables and low in refined carbohydrates and red and processed meats,...
Read more

Why You Should Regularly See A Doctor?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jay Stone Going to see a doctor regularly should be seen as an investment in your health - an important investment at that. This...
Read more

A Social Tool Framework For Assessing Brand Reputation In Real-Time

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a framework for assessing brand reputation in real-time and over time and built a tool for implementing the framework. In a...
Read more

Zoet An Escape For Your Sweet Cravings

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Started in 2016, Zoet is the brainchild of Sana and Geeta Bector. Zoet meaning 'sweet' in Dutch, aims to bake and create a dessert...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

child pornography attorney on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sexual assault defense lawyer in fairfax virginia on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
USA Mapy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
dating brisbane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
noticias do mundo evangelico on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
kreuzfahrten on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
e-commerce on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Marcy Woodriff on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Karolyn Wilfred on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Eartha Breton on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada