Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook Removes More Adult, Violent Content on Instagram
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Removes More Adult, Violent Content on Instagram

"We do not allow content that sexually exploits or endangers children on Instagram', Facebook was quoted saying

0
Facebook purges more adult nudity, graphic content on Instagram
The content related to adult nudity and sexual activity that was purged increased from 8.1 million pieces of content in Q1 2020 to 12.4 million in Q2 2020. Pexels

Facebook has removed more pieces of content related to adult nudity and sexual activity along with violent and graphic content on Instagram in the second quarter this year.

The content related to adult nudity and sexual activity that was purged increased from 8.1 million pieces of content in Q1 2020 to 12.4 million in Q2 2020. When it comes to violent and graphic content, the content actioned on Instagram increased from 2.8 million pieces of content in Q1 to 3.1 million in Q2.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“We do not allow content that sexually exploits or endangers children on Instagram. When we find this type of violating content, we remove it, regardless of the context or the person’s motivation for sharing it,” Facebook said in the sixth edition of its ‘Community Standards Enforcement Report’ on Tuesday.

The content related to child nudity and sexual exploitation of children actioned on Instagram decreased from 1 million pieces of content in Q1 2020 to 479.4K in Q2 2020.

Facebook purges more adult nudity, graphic content on Instagram
The content related to child nudity and sexual exploitation of children actioned on Instagram decreased from 1 million pieces of content in Q1 2020 to 479.4K in Q2 2020. Pexels

“With fewer content reviewers, who are essential in our continued efforts to improve our technology and increase enforcement in such sensitive areas, the amount of content we took action on decreased in Q2 from pre-COVID-19 levels,” said Facebook.

Also Read: TikTok Secretly Collects Data in Violation of Google Policies: Report

Content actioned for organised hate increased from 175.1K pieces of content in Q1 2020 to 266,000 in Q2.

“We also took action on a large amount of old, violating content. Our proactive rate increased from 68.9 per cent to 74.3 per cent for the same reason,” said Facebook.

After world events in Q1, content actioned for terrorism decreased in Q2, from 440.6K pieces of content to 388.8K on Instagram. (IANS)

Previous articleTikTok Secretly Collects Data in Violation of Google Policies: Report
Next articleTwitter Tests New Feature for Automatic Translation of Tweets

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

People Move To Reading And Writing During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
With a deeply-engaged community of close to 3 million users in India, who spend more than 37 minutes daily reading, writing, and engaging on...
Read more
Entertainment

BlareMob – A New Music Sensation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Influenced by the music scene in international circuits like Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona, Delhi based group, BlareMob, launched their latest offering that has six...
Read more
Lead Story

An Unique Experience Of Diverse Asia

NewsGram Desk - 0
A kaleidoscopic journey across Bali, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam captures the diverse landscapes, textures, and people of Asia. The exhibit is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Move To Reading And Writing During Lockdown

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With a deeply-engaged community of close to 3 million users in India, who spend more than 37 minutes daily reading, writing, and engaging on...
Read more

BlareMob – A New Music Sensation

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Influenced by the music scene in international circuits like Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona, Delhi based group, BlareMob, launched their latest offering that has six...
Read more

An Unique Experience Of Diverse Asia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A kaleidoscopic journey across Bali, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam captures the diverse landscapes, textures, and people of Asia. The exhibit is...
Read more

Twitter Tests New Feature for Automatic Translation of Tweets

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has kicked off a test with a small group of users across iOS and Android in Brazil that automatically translates tweets that are...
Read more

Facebook Removes More Adult, Violent Content on Instagram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has removed more pieces of content related to adult nudity and sexual activity along with violent and graphic content on Instagram in the...
Read more

TikTok Secretly Collects Data in Violation of Google Policies: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TikTok secretly collected device data for months via its Android app using a technique that Google prohibits developers from using without consent of users,...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Avoid Smudging of Makeup Under a Mask

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
With the safety at the top of your mind hygiene rituals are replacing beauty routines, and wearing a face mask has become the new...
Read more

Here are Some Vaastu Tips to Help You Gain Good Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A few changes in the Vaastu of your house can help you gain good health, even at a time when you might...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada