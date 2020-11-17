Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Announces To Expand Access To Rights Manager

Page admins can now submit images and videos for rights protection

Facebook has announced to expand access to Rights Manager to help more creators — who have a large or growing catalog of content –better control when, how, and where they share content across Facebook and Instagram.

It means that Page admins can now submit images and videos for rights protection, expanding the reach of the feature and more creators can issue takedown requests over re-uploaded videos and images on Facebook and Instagram which are owned by them.

“Page admins can submit an application for the content they’ve created and want to protect,” said Jeniece Primus, Product Manager at Facebook. The company also announced to give more creators the ability to collect ad earnings from matched Rights Manager content and offering in-stream ads in more countries.

“Within Rights Manager, we’ve improved our Collect Ad Earnings tool and are expanding availability, which means that more creators will be able to collect ad earnings from matching videos that include in-stream ads,” Facebook said in a statement on Monday.

The company has added a new filter view for spotting monetizable matches, better guidance for how to capture monetization opportunities, exportable revenue reports, and the ability to collect ad earnings while placing an ownership link on the matched video. “Additionally, the new in-stream ads toggle in the Creator Studio app enables easy management from mobile devices,” Facebook informed.

The social network also launched new video insights to help rights holders quantify and optimize their protection activities, and leverage fan-driven distribution as a key part of their business intelligence. “We’ve expanded In-stream ads to Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, and Turkey, adding to the 45 countries where the in-steam program is already available”. (IANS)

