Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Facebook Helps Bletchley Park with Revenue

0
Bletchley Park
Facebook donates to Bletchley Park which is known for the British code breaking hub. Pixabay

Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British code-breaking hub during World War Two.

Now considered the “birthplace of the computer,” the wartime code-breaking center in Milton Keynes has been hit hard by a drop in visitors and revenue this year due to COVID-induced challenges, pushing it toward difficult decisions about its future.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The donation by Facebook is aimed towards keeping the center open to the world.

“By figuring out how to crack the Nazis’ secret communications, the almost 10,000 people who worked at Bletchley Park during World War II – 75 percent of them women — changed the course of the war and saved millions of lives,” Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Bletchley Park
Facebook said that it simply would not exist today if not for Bletchley Park. Pixabay

“They did it by building the world’s first programmable digital computer and laying the foundations of modern computer science,” Schroepfer wrote.

Ideas developed at Bletchley Park remain at the heart of cutting-edge research in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), online security, and cryptography today, more than 80 years after the first codebreakers set up shop there.

Also Read: Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

Facebook said that it simply would not exist today if not for Bletchley Park.

“The work of its most brilliant scientist, Alan Turing, still inspires our tens of thousands of engineers and research scientists today, and is foundational to the entire field of computing, which has and will continue to shape the lives of billions of people,” Schroepfer said. (IANS)

Previous articleStaggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report
Next articleConcern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more
Environment

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more
India

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the...
Read more

Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE We often knowingly or unknowingly think in a way where the opinion about poverty is that poverty is destined to be. Maybe...
Read more

Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada