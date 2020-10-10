Saturday, October 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Facebook Rolls Out 'Emotional Health' Tool in India
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Rolls Out ‘Emotional Health’ Tool in India

The partners in India are mental health campaign ‘OK to Talk', iCALL Psychosocial Helpline (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), and The Live Love Laugh Foundation

0
Facebook 'Emotional Health' tool now available in India
Facebook launched 'Emotional Health' to help people cope with growing mental health issues in the pandemic in India. IANS

Facebook on Saturday said its centralised resource centre called Emotional Health, launched this week to help people cope with growing mental health issues in the pandemic, is now available with locally relevant information from its Indian partners.

The partners in India are mental health campaign ‘OK to Talk’, iCALL Psychosocial Helpline (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), and The Live Love Laugh Foundation that will provide mental health helplines and resources catering to the local needs of users.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“Our Covid-19 Information Centre and Emotional Health, launched ahead of the Mental Health Day on the Facebook app, provides people with access to tips and information from leading experts,”

said Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice-President, Facebook India.

“We have also launched eight new wellbeing guides on Instagram, along with partners,” he said in a statement.

Facebook 'Emotional Health' tool now available in India
On Mental Health Day, Instagram launched a ‘The Real Talk’ content series in partnership with the Under25 community and The Artidote. Unsplash

On Mental Health Day on Saturday, Instagram launched a ‘The Real Talk’ content series in partnership with the Under25 community and The Artidote.

It’s a three-part video series, hosted by the founder of The Artidote, Jovanny Ferreyra, a global mental health advocate.

“While mental health tools, resources and community guidelines are powerful and necessary components of making the social media experience a positive one, the majority of interaction still happens between members of a community,”

Mohan said.

Also Read: Ashtottaram 19: OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

More than six million people in the Asia-Pacific region are part of over 35,000 active groups dedicated to mindfulness and mental well-being.

“Let’s be aware of our own emotions, and acknowledge the impact of this situation on our lives. Reach out for help, without hesitation and any inhibition,” Mohan added. (IANS)

Previous articleAshtottaram 19: OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Next articleUnmarried Men at Elevated Risk of Death From Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Lockdowns led to a Dramatic Reduction in Noise Exposure: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
People's exposure to environmental noise dropped nearly by half during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, say researchers, adding that lockdowns and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Symptoms and Ways to Manage Attention Deficit Disorder

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kuhoo Gupta "The true art of memory is the art of attention," wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master...
Read more
Entertainment

You Learn Every Single Day: Lara Dutta

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWAL Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Lockdowns led to a Dramatic Reduction in Noise Exposure: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People's exposure to environmental noise dropped nearly by half during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, say researchers, adding that lockdowns and...
Read more

Symptoms and Ways to Manage Attention Deficit Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kuhoo Gupta "The true art of memory is the art of attention," wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master...
Read more

You Learn Every Single Day: Lara Dutta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWAL Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more

Unmarried Men at Elevated Risk of Death From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being a man, having a lower income, a lower level of education, not being married, and being born in low-or middle-income countries -- these...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out ‘Emotional Health’ Tool in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Saturday said its centralised resource centre called Emotional Health, launched this week to help people cope with growing mental health issues in...
Read more

Ashtottaram 19: OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti An Acharya is a highly learned person with a title affixed to the names of learned subject. The designation has different meanings...
Read more

Shiva Loka: Everything You Need to Know About The Cosmos We Live in

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Lord Shiva starts his Shiva Tandav, his popular cosmic dance, the dangerous energies are delivered and enacted that destroys all of the creation. For...
Read more

Tahir Raj Bhasin: “83” Will Transform Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India as he is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada