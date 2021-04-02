Friday, April 2, 2021
Lead Story

Facebook Enabling Users To Turn Off Algorithmic Ranking In News Feed

Facebook said it was revamping its main user feeds to give people more control over what they see on the leading social network, with less reliance on algorithms

Facebook is introducing a new tool that lets users limit who can comment on their posts and expanding the content covered by its "Why am I seeing this?" feature.Pixabay

Facebook on Wednesday introduced several features to give users more control over their News Feed, including the ability to turn off the feeds algorithmic ranking and display content in the order it was posted. The social network said it is making it easier to sort and browse News Feed, giving users more control over what you see.

“Now, you can control your commenting audience for a given public post by choosing from a menu of options ranging from anyone who can see the post to only the people and Pages you tag,” the company said in a statement. The company recently launched ‘Favorites’, a new tool where the users can control and prioritize posts from the friends and Pages they care about most in News Feed.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

By selecting up to 30 friends and Pages to include in Favorites, their posts will appear higher in ranked News Feed and can also be viewed as a separate filter. People who use Favorites frequently can access it from the Feed Filter Bar, a new menu at the top of News Feed. Android app users can access the Feed Filter Bar when they scroll up on News Feed. The same functionality will be available in the iOS app in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Facebook Has Allowed Content Creators To Now Monetize And Earn

“By adjusting your commenting audience, you can further control how you want to invite conversation onto your public posts and limit potentially unwanted interactions,” Facebook further said.

In addition, Facebook is introducing a new tool that lets users limit who can comment on their posts and expanding the content covered by its “Why am I seeing this?” feature.(IANS/JC)

