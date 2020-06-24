Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook Claims Reviewing Hate Speech Reports Quicker Than Google, Twitter
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Claims Reviewing Hate Speech Reports Quicker Than Google, Twitter

Facebook be;ieves that it tackles hate speech better than its other counterparts

0
Facebook has said that it tackles hate speech better
Facebook has said that it tackles hate speech better than Google, Twitter. Pixabay

Facing scrutiny in the European Union over spread of disinformation and hate speech on its platforms, Facebook has published an independent report, saying the social network is reviewing reports of hate speech quicker than other tech giants.

According to the report, Facebook assessed 95.7 per cent and Instagram assessed 91.8 per cent of hate speech notifications in less than 24 hours, compared to 81.5 per cent for Google-owned YouTube and 76.6 per cent for Twitter.

The report also stated that “only Facebook informs users systematically; all the other platforms have to make improvements.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Facebook Gaming
Facebook assessed 95.7% of hate speech notifications in less than 24 hours. Pixabay

“While we recognize we have more to do, these results suggest we are moving in the right direction and have systems in place which continue to lead our industry,” Guy Rosen, VP Integrity, said in a statement late Tuesday.

Rosen said that European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova and Commissioner Didier Reynders recognized the Facebook’s progress in fighting hate speech on its platform.

In February, the EU vehemently rejected Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s white paper on online content regulation, saying the social networking platform must take responsibility for harmful, fake and illegal content.

EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said that Facebook “was being slow in coming forward with ideas on how to remove illegal content and warning that the EU was preparing to act”.

According to Rosen, the company has signed the European Commission’s code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online.

As part of this code of conduct, the European Commission runs regular independent tests on each company that signed on to make sure they are removing this content quickly and effectively.

Facebook said it has tripled the size of its teams working in safety and security since 2016 to over 35,000 people ï¿½ including teams that review reports of hate speech 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Also Read: Which Factors Can Influence Severity of Covid-19 Outcome?

Facebook has said that it tackles hate speech better
EU also rejected Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s white paper on online content regulation in February. Wikimedia Commons

The recent transparency report by Facebook claimed that it AI proactively finds and takes down almost 90 per cent of the hate speech from Facebook before anyone reports it to us ï¿½ up from 38 per cent over the same period two years ago.

The European Commission has also asked Facebook, Twitter, Google and other social media companies to report monthly on COVID-19 related disinformation on their platforms.

The European Union’s executive body asked these companies to provide monthly reports that include more detailed data on their actions to promote authoritative content, improve users’ awareness, and limit coronavirus disinformation and advertising related to it. (IANS)

Previous articleDiet of Average Indians Considered Unhealthy, Lack Fruits and Vegetables
Next articleISRO Gets Indian Patent for Liquid Cooling and Heating Garment, Suitable for Space Applications

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Pandemic is Growing as Lockdowns Ease Worldwide, Says WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic is still growing even as countries start to ease lockdowns and other restrictions. "The epidemic is now...
Read more
Lead Story

Covid Threatening Livelihoods of 600 Million Children in South Asia: UNICEF

NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus is threatening the livelihoods of 600 million children in South Asia, UNICEF said in a report released Tuesday. The report, “Lives Upended,” describes how the...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Indian Restaurant Vandalised with Racist Graffiti Written at Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Pandemic is Growing as Lockdowns Ease Worldwide, Says WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic is still growing even as countries start to ease lockdowns and other restrictions. "The epidemic is now...
Read more

Covid Threatening Livelihoods of 600 Million Children in South Asia: UNICEF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus is threatening the livelihoods of 600 million children in South Asia, UNICEF said in a report released Tuesday. The report, “Lives Upended,” describes how the...
Read more

Indian Restaurant Vandalised with Racist Graffiti Written at Site

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media...
Read more

Social Distancing: A Difficult Phase for Huggers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who tend to hug a lot are suffering from skin hunger in the social distancing times and certain genes are to be blamed...
Read more

Consumers Streaming Over 5 Hours of Daily Online Content in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As content streaming picks up pace in the lockdown times, Indian consumers are now engaged with online video across the spectrum for an average...
Read more

This is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Now you know why your wife keeps her blood pressure down even when you keep on sulking during a quarrel at home. According to...
Read more

ISRO Gets Indian Patent for Liquid Cooling and Heating Garment, Suitable for Space Applications

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has got an Indian patent for its liquid cooling and heating garment (LCHG) that is suitable for space...
Read more

Facebook Claims Reviewing Hate Speech Reports Quicker Than Google, Twitter

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facing scrutiny in the European Union over spread of disinformation and hate speech on its platforms, Facebook has published an independent report, saying the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada