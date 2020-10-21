Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals Facebook And Instagram Releases New Features To Celebrate Durga Puja
Indian festivalsLead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook And Instagram Releases New Features To Celebrate Durga Puja

Features like Gifs, stickers, reels, and hashtags

0
Durga puja features
Facebook and Instagram have new Durga Puja Gifs. Pixabay

Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday launched several features and content programming to help make virtual Durga Puja celebrations as entertaining as possible in the country.

These features include AR filters and stickers to create fun and engaging Stories, Reels, Facebook posts, and programming on specific hashtags like #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“From capturing feelings and expressions to celebrating together, Facebook and its family of apps have always played an important role in bringing people together,” Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

“As we gear up to celebrate Durga Pujo, we’re glad to enable the connections and expression between friends and families, innovatively, Durga puja features in more ways than one,” Chopra added.

 

Durga puja features
The Durga Puja features also have hashtags like – #DurgaPujoReel, #FeelItReelIt, #DurgaPujo2020, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo, and many more. Flickr

According to the platform, the AR effect called ‘Pujaparikrama’ will allow people to virtually experience the Puja and pandal festive experience.

They have launched Durga Pujo GIFs which are easily searchable with the word ‘Pujo’, to make users Instagram Stories and Reels fun.

These are designed to capture the spirit of the puja from key days such as Saptami, Ashtami to key festive moments like ‘Dhanuchi Naach’ and ‘Sindur Khela’

ALSO READ: Maa Durga And Cosmic Divinity

And the new content programming includes: ‘Reely Phataphati Pujo – Puja specific content on Instagram’s new short-form video feature — Reels.

It will be available on the following hashtags – #DurgaPujoReel, #FeelItReelIt, #PujoFeelershaateyReel, #PujoReelChallenge, #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo, F, and many more. (IANS)

Previous articleOnline Exhibition Features Artwork Of Nine Forms Of Durga Avatars
Next articleThis Dussehra OTT Platforms Have A Lot Of Drama In Store

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

The 21-Day Immunity Plan To Follow: Book Review

NewsGram Desk - 0
With 80 percent of chronic disease attributable to lifestyle and linked environmental factors and within the lifestyle hierarchy, poor diet being the most important...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tattoos May Impair Natural Sweating and Cause Overheat of Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that tattoos may impair natural sweating, potentially causing the body to overheat if the tattoos cover a large area of the...
Read more
Business

Amazon Allowing Work From Home Untill June 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is allowing its corporate employees to avail of the work from home option, if their roles permit, till June 2021. Amazon had earlier said...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The 21-Day Immunity Plan To Follow: Book Review

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With 80 percent of chronic disease attributable to lifestyle and linked environmental factors and within the lifestyle hierarchy, poor diet being the most important...
Read more

Tattoos May Impair Natural Sweating and Cause Overheat of Body

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that tattoos may impair natural sweating, potentially causing the body to overheat if the tattoos cover a large area of the...
Read more

Amazon Allowing Work From Home Untill June 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is allowing its corporate employees to avail of the work from home option, if their roles permit, till June 2021. Amazon had earlier said...
Read more

Netflix Has Much Work to Do in Indian Market

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Content streaming giant Netflix which reported slow growth in its third-quarter (July-September period) despite the social distancing times admitted that it has much work...
Read more

Aparshakti Khurana: It Was An Amazing Experience To Eat At ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Tuesday paid a visit to Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, days after the heartbreaking story of the elder couple...
Read more

Kartik Aryan To Walk Virtual Runway In Lakme Fashion Week

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan will be seen walking a virtual runway for designer Manish Malhotra at the first digital Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) edition...
Read more

Apple Releases IOS 14.1 Updates Supporting Bug Fixes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has released the iOS 14.1 as well as iPadOS 14.1 updates with support for the latest devices and some bug fixes. The update can...
Read more

Facebook Files Lawsuits Against Four Individuals

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has filed lawsuits against four individuals who provided services intended to artificially inflate likes and followers of Instagram accounts, a practice known as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada