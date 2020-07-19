Sunday, July 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook to Launch New Section to Debunk Corona Myths
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook to Launch New Section to Debunk Corona Myths

'Facts About Covid-19', a dedicated section on Facebook

0
Facebook has connected over two billion people to resources from health authorities through our Covid-19 Information Centre and pop-ups on Facebook and Instagram with over 600 million people clicking through to learn more. Pixabay

Facebook has announced that it will launch ‘Facts About Covid-19’ — a dedicated section — on its social media platform next week to limit the spread of misinformation about the pandemic.

It will debunk common myths that have been identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) such as drinking bleach will prevent the coronavirus or that taking hydroxychloroquine can prevent Covid-19. “This week we are launching a dedicated section of the Covid-19 Information Center called Facts about Covid-19,” the company said in a statement

Follow us on Newsgram to get the latest updates from us!!

“This is the latest step in our ongoing work to fight misinformation about the pandemic,” they added.

To help keep everyone safe and informed, the company is putting alerts at the top of the Facebook app and Instagram to remind people to wear masks.

Facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has slammed the Donald Trump administration for the way it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic. Wikimedia Commons

“We have connected over two billion people to resources from health authorities through our Covid-19 Information Centre and pop-ups on Facebook and Instagram with over 600 million people clicking through to learn more,” the company informed.

Since January, people have raised over $100 million for Covid-19 related fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram, they said.

Also Read: Phygital : The New Fashion Trend

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has slammed the Donald Trump administration for the way it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Facebook CEO, the US response to the disease has been less effective when compared to even many developing countries. (IANS)

Previous articleBollywood Celebs Initiate Petition Against Rape, Acid attack
Next article“Joker” is the most complained about film of 2019 in UK: BBFC

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Due to Covid-19 Hiring in India Down 7%, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a nearly seven percent decline in the number of jobs posted in the first quarter of this year compared to a year ago...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Tips to Help Clean Your House During The Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us dread the process of cleaning our house. But it is very important to keep our living space clean and hygienic, especially...
Read more
Lead Story

The ‘Silver’ lining to fighting the pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Due to Covid-19 Hiring in India Down 7%, Says Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a nearly seven percent decline in the number of jobs posted in the first quarter of this year compared to a year ago...
Read more

5 Tips to Help Clean Your House During The Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us dread the process of cleaning our house. But it is very important to keep our living space clean and hygienic, especially...
Read more

The ‘Silver’ lining to fighting the pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of...
Read more

Ram Temple to be 161 feet Tall With 5 Domes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during a meeting has decided that the proposed Ram temple here in Uttar Pradesh would have a...
Read more

Dubai-Based Indian Girl Smashes World Record for Yoga

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
A Dubai-based Indian girl has smashed a world record for doing a hundred yoga poses in a small box within three minutes, the media...
Read more

Namit Das Confesses his Primary Aim of Becoming a Musician

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Namit Das confesses his primary aim was to be a musician and he never started off with the dream to be an actor. "When...
Read more

Men 32% More Likely to Report Low Sexual Desire Than a Decade Ago: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Men are now 32 per cent more likely to report low sexual desire than a decade ago, suggests new research that detected a change...
Read more

AIIMS Set to Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Human Trial

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major development, AIIMS Delhi will begin human trials of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from next week on 100 healthy volunteers...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada