Facebook Launches Music Videos on Its Platform in India

Facebook on Saturday introduced official music videos on its main platform in India, along with launching a new music destination on Facebook Watch to allow people to view their favorite content.

The social network said that users in India will be able to watch music videos from labels like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films on its platform.

Follow us on Instagram for daily news updates!!

According to the company, the users will now be able to discover, enjoy, and interact with top-charting tracks to old catalog favorites across various music genres on the platform.

“We have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers, and are thrilled to launch official music videos on the platform,” Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

The company has revealed that official music videos on Facebook will create new social experiences that go beyond just watching the video.

On Facebook, people will be able to discover new artists and tracks through social sharing, clicking through to a song (from a Music Sticker/Music Video] shared with a friend’s story or a post in News Feed.

Without leaving Facebook, the users can connect with and learn more about an artist and their creative ambitions, watch the story behind their music on their Page, a label page, and connect through real-time interactions on Facebook Live.

The music video experience on Facebook is available in India, Thailand, and the US, and the users will be able to watch their favorites from the country’s top music labels.

“We will continue to find opportunities to add more unique social sharing experiences and bring music into the ways people share and connect on Facebook,” said Chopra.

Also Read: WhatsApp Pay to be Launched in Partnership with Jio

On Friday, The social network announced to bring official music videos from top artists to its main platform in the US.

Facebook launched the music videos in partnership with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt, and many others across the independent music community, publishers, and societies. (IANS)