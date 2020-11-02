Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Home Lead Story Facebook To Release Disappearing Messages Feature For WhatsApp
Lead Story

Facebook To Release Disappearing Messages Feature For WhatsApp

The disappearing message feature will roll out on WhatsApp for web, Android, iOS

Message feature
WhatsApp to get message disappear feature. Pixabay

Facebook which has been working on a disappearing messages feature for WhatsApp for quite some time has now confirmed that the tool is expected to roll out soon globally.

The social networking giant has created a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page on the upcoming feature, revealing detailed information about it.

According to the company, while the users can themselves turn disappearing messages on and off for individual chats in a group chat, only the admins will get to use the feature.

WhatsApp also explained how the feature will work.

The company said that once the feature is enabled, “new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days”.

message feature
The users can turn on and off the feature. Flickr

“If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened,” the company added.

WhatsApp said that if a disappearing message is forwarded to another chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

The feature will also work for media but the media will be saved to a smartphone if the auto-download option is enabled. The latest development comes a year after the feature was first spotted on the platform’s beta version for Android.

ALSO READ: Scientists Reckon Risk of COVID Airborne Transmission

As noted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, disappearing messages appeared on WhatsApp beta version 2.19.275 for Android last year.

The disappearing message feature will roll out on WhatsApp for web, Android, iOS, and KaiOS platforms. However, the exact date of its global availability is still unclear. (IANS)

