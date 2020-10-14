Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Facebook Attempts To Revamp Messenger Features

Selfie stickers and vanish mode to be launched soon

Facebook messenger features
Facebook introduces a complete new look for messenger and its features. Pixels

Facebook on Tuesday introduced a brand new look for Messenger, including a new logo and default chat color as well as new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions.

The company has also announced features like selfie stickers and vanish mode, which is coming soon.

“With over a billion users around the world, our mission is to be a universal way to connect and be closer together. That mission has never been more important as people everywhere look to private online spaces to stay connected,” said Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger.

Messenger recently announced cross-app communication with Instagram which will be rolled out to most users in North America soon.

“Messenger features also powers conversations within Portal, and soon Oculus, so you can be with your favorite people wherever you are,” Chudnovsky added.

Along with the new logo and default chat color, Messenger also rolled out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions.

Facebook messenger features
Facebook Messenger now has a New Logo and Default Chat Color. Unsplash.

“Together with new delight features like selfie stickers and vanish mode that is coming soon, making your chats fun and personalized has never been easier,” the company noted.

Late last month, Facebook announced to connect the Messenger and Instagram for a cross-app chat with bringing some of the best Messenger features to the popular photo and video sharing platform.

ALSO READ: Twitter Withdraws Fake Accounts Posing As Black Supporters

Messages and calls from friends and family using Instagram will stay in your Instagram app but people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa.

Zuckerberg last year detailed his vision for cross-app messaging across its family of apps, including end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp, that raised eyeballs globally. (IANS)

