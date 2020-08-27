Thursday, August 27, 2020
Facebook Shop: New Tab to Help Businesses Showcase Their Products

Facebook Shop is now being testing in the US

Facebook introduces new shopping tab on its platform
Facebook also announced to expand checkout feature on Instagram to all US businesses and creators. Unsplash

The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will help businesses showcase their products for billions of users to buy.

Facebook also announced to expand checkout feature on Instagram to all US businesses and creators. Checkout helps users shop inside Instagram or Facebook without leaving the app and remembers your payment information.

“We’re also making Shops available to any eligible business and adding customization features, messaging and new insights,” the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“With Live Shopping, we’re making it easier for people to shop in real time. We’ve been testing this feature on both Facebook and Instagram,”

it added.

Facebook Live Shopping includes new features to help businesses easily set up a live experience featuring products from their Shop and sell directly from the video. Instagram Live Shopping is now available to all businesses and creators using checkout in the US.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the shift to online shopping has rapidly accelerated, with an estimated 85 per cent of people worldwide now shopping online. Facebook Shop is now being testing in the US.

Facebook introduces new shopping tab on its platform
Messaging allows businesses to provide personalized assistance so people can make more informed decisions about their purchase. Unsplash

The company launched a complementary shopping destination on Instagram in July, called Instagram Shop, where people can discover and buy products from creators and brands, all in one place.

Facebook said it is waiving “selling fees for businesses through the end of the year” to reduce the cost of doing business online, especially given the current economic crisis.

Messaging through Shops combines the in-store experience of being able to ask a salesperson questions with the convenience of online shopping. Messaging allows businesses to provide personalized assistance so people can make more informed decisions about their purchase.

“Customers can view products right within the chat, making it easy to share products with friends and family to get feedback before making a purchase. We’re testing this feature on Messenger and Instagram Direct now, and will start testing it on WhatsApp soon,” the company said. (IANS)

