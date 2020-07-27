Monday, July 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook Solution To Spot Harmful Behavior of People
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Solution To Spot Harmful Behavior of People

A new technology to spot Bots on Facebook

0
facebook
WES is a new method for building the first highly realistic, large-scale simulations of complex social networks. Pixabay

Facebook has created a machine learning solution to train bots to realistically simulate the behaviour of real people on a social media platform, a move that will improve software testing for complex environments particularly in product areas related to safety, security and privacy.

For large-scale social networks, testing a proposed code update or new feature is a complex and challenging task.

Follow us on Twitter to get daily news updates from us!!

According to Mark Harman, Research Scientist at Facebook AI, people’s behaviour evolves and adapts over time and is different from one geography to the next, which makes it difficult to anticipate all the ways an individual or an entire community might respond to even a small change in their environment.

Facebook researchers have now developed Web-Enabled Simulation (WES) to overcome this problem.

“WES is a new method for building the first highly realistic, large-scale simulations of complex social networks,” Harman wrote in a blog post.

Bots are trained to interact with each other using the same infrastructure as real users, so they can send messages to other bots, comment on bots’ posts or publish their own, or make friend requests to other bots.

Facebook
For large-scale social networks, testing a proposed code update or new feature is a complex and challenging task. Pixabay

Bots cannot engage with real users and their behaviour cannot have any impact on real users or their experiences on the platform.

WES is able to automate interactions between thousands or even millions of bots.

“We are using a combination of online and offline simulation, training bots with anything from simple rules and supervised machine learning to more sophisticated reinforcement learning,” said Harman.

WES deploys these bots on the platform’s actual production codebase.

The bots can interact with one another but are isolated from real users.

This real-infrastructure simulation ensures that the bots’ actions are faithful to the effects that would be witnessed by real people using the platform.

Also Read: Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

“With WES, we are also developing the ability to answer counterfactual and what-if questions with scalability, realism, and experimental control,” said Facebook.

The company has used WES to build WW, a simulated Facebook environment using the platform’s actual production codebase. (IANS)

Previous articleWorkplace Sanitization : A Rising Demand In Organisations

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Workplace Sanitization : A Rising Demand In Organisations

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is re-opening gradually after the COVID-19 shutdown, and so are offices and workplaces everywhere. But as they do, millions of office workers...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Ayushmann Khurrana On The Characters He Plays

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana is not a method actor and does not like to take his characters back home. The actor says he likes to explore...
Read more
India

The Work Legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Upadhyay People die but they leave behind their legacy in the form of the work they put in their lifetime. Dr. APJ Abdul...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,974FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Facebook Solution To Spot Harmful Behavior of People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has created a machine learning solution to train bots to realistically simulate the behaviour of real people on a social media platform, a...
Read more

Workplace Sanitization : A Rising Demand In Organisations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is re-opening gradually after the COVID-19 shutdown, and so are offices and workplaces everywhere. But as they do, millions of office workers...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana On The Characters He Plays

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana is not a method actor and does not like to take his characters back home. The actor says he likes to explore...
Read more

The Work Legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Upadhyay People die but they leave behind their legacy in the form of the work they put in their lifetime. Dr. APJ Abdul...
Read more

Business In California Adjusting To New COVID-19 Requirements After Re-Opening

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The global impact of the Coronavirus on nearly all types of business is apparent, and businesses in California are not an exception. The region...
Read more

Expert Says Both Men And Women Are Responsible For Infertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Infertility is mostly man-made and it can be reversed to a certain extent if we make a few changes in our lifestyle and try...
Read more

Taboo Topic Being Discussed on Social Media Is A Step Forward, Says Divya Dutta

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Divya Dutta feels it is a good thing that we are at least openly talking about domestic violence against women now, thanks to...
Read more

Sophisticated Sunglasses for Men That Will Elevate Any Attire

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Sunglasses – There is more to it than just eye protection, especially in today’s fashion-driven world. Notably, in the case of men, sunglasses can...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,974FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada