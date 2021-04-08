Thursday, April 8, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Begins Testing Hotline App, A Combination Of Clubhouse And Instagram Live

Despite the similarities with Clubhouse, Hotline has a different look and feel because of its use of video, text-based questions, upvoting, and because it's recorded

Hotline
The feature under test allows creators to speak to an audience who can then ask questions through either text or audio, reports Tech Crunch. Pixabay

As invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse becomes the hot property in the Silicon Valley, Facebook has launched another experiment called Hotline that is a mashup of Instagram Live and Clubhouse. The feature under test allows creators to speak to an audience who can then ask questions through either text or audio, reports Tech Crunch.

“However, unlike Clubhouse, creators can opt to turn their cameras on for the event, instead of being audio-only,” the report said on Tuesday. At present, users can type in their questions, then join the host “on stage,” when it’s their turn. The guests are represented by their profile icons and are audio-only when on stage.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“But in the settings, there’s an option for the listener to toggle on video that’s not yet functional for today’s test,” the report noted. As the questions are asked, users can react with emoji including clapping hands, fire, heart, laughter, surprise, and thumbs up. Another difference between Hotline and Clubhouse is that Hotline events are recorded.

ALSO READ: Facebook Enabling Users To Turn Off Algorithmic Ranking In News Feed

“Despite the similarities with Clubhouse, Hotline has a different look and feel because of its use of video, text-based questions, upvoting and because it’s recorded”.Alarmed at the growing popularity of Clubhouse, several tech giants are working on a rival app and Twitter has started testing ‘Spaces’ on Android. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is working on a similar app for over 740 million members in more than 200 countries. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleAtmosphere of Fear Needed in Order To Make People Wear Face Masks, Follow COVID-19 Norms
Next articleAir Pollution Linked With Severe Outcomes In Corona Virus

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada