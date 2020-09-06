Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users "Perceptual Superpowers"
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

The social networking giant has renamed its augmented reality/virtual reality (AR-VR) team as Facebook Reality Labs

0
Facebook unveils AR glasses with 'auditory superpowers'
Facebook unveils Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. Unsplash

Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around.

According to a report in The Next Web, the AR headset gives users “perceptual superpowers”.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

One prototype device is equipped with headphones and microphones that capture surrounding sounds.

“It then tracks the movements of the user’s head and eye movement to work out what they’re trying to hear. This headset then enhances the sounds the user’s focused on, and turns the volume down on everything else,”

according to the report.

Facebook unveils AR glasses with 'auditory superpowers'
Facebook’s work in AR/VR spans a number of breakthrough technologies like Oculus headsets. Unsplash

The social networking giant has renamed its augmented reality/virtual reality (AR-VR) team as Facebook Reality Labs as the company starts building the next-gen computing platform for deeper immersive experiences.

Previously, Facebook Reality Labs was the name given to its research division, which had historically been known as Oculus Research.

Also Read: Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

The company will organise its annual conference ‘Facebook Connect’ virtually on September 16 and will be free for everyone to attend.

Facebook’s work in AR/VR spans a number of breakthrough technologies like Oculus headsets that let people defy distance with cutting-edge VR hardware, while Portal helps friends and families stay connected and share the moments that matter in meaningful ways.

Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion in 2014. (IANS)

Previous articleEverything You Must Know About Shankha
Next articleResearchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more
Lead Story

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

Astronomers Discovers Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers say they have discovered evidence of the first intermediate-size black hole, created by the merger of two smaller black holes. Up to this point,...
Read more

Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani Since the time Sacred Games released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix, there has been a debate on whether the content on...
Read more

National Yoga Awareness Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general...
Read more

The Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the healthcare personnel -- especially sample collectors -- who are getting infected increasingly and putting their life at risk, experts on Sunday have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x