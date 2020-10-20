Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook's Watch Option Now Has New Features
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook’s Watch Option Now Has New Features

The users will find ‘What's Happening' and ‘Featured' sections in Watch

0
facebook's watch
Facebook has launched several features on watch videos option. Pixabay

Facebook has introduced some exciting features in its video-on-demand platform Watch that is being visited by over 1.25 billion people every month.

Facebook Watch is the go-to place to discover videos across the platform from live events, to TV shows, sports, news, or music videos.

“In addition to following your favorite Pages and Profiles, you can now also follow topics. Topics let you personalize the videos that show up in your feed so it’s tailored to what you care about,” Facebook said in a statement on Monday.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Available in the US to begin with, Topics can also help users find new Pages to follow.

In the US and select markets, the users will also find ‘What’s Happening’ and ‘Featured’ sections in Watch.

facebook's watch
You’ll see videos in your Watch feed based on what your friends are reacting to and what’s popular. Flickr

“Videos in these sections are chosen by Facebook so you can catch up on timely and relevant moments, like the Television Academy’s annual Emmy Awards or MLB World Series highlights,” the company added.

In addition, you’ll see videos in your Watch feed based on what your friends are reacting to and what’s popular in your Groups.

ALSO READ: Uber Introduces Masks Verification Selfie Policy

Facebook last month introduced its Watch Together feature on the Messenger app where users can enjoy videos with their friends and family and see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms.

Every day, there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger. (IANS)

Previous articleLG Electronics Releases World’s First Rollable TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

LG Electronics Releases World’s First Rollable TV

NewsGram Desk - 0
LG Electronics on Tuesday released the world's first rollable TV in South Korea at a jaw-dropping price of $87,000 (about Rs 63.9 lakh) as...
Read more
Business

Top 5 Causes Of Stress And How To Avoid Them

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Edward Roesch Stress has become an inevitable part of our everyday lives. Whether it is your job, school, or home responsibilities, the unpleasant feeling...
Read more
India

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Facebook’s Watch Option Now Has New Features

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has introduced some exciting features in its video-on-demand platform Watch that is being visited by over 1.25 billion people every month. Facebook Watch is...
Read more

LG Electronics Releases World’s First Rollable TV

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
LG Electronics on Tuesday released the world's first rollable TV in South Korea at a jaw-dropping price of $87,000 (about Rs 63.9 lakh) as...
Read more

Top 5 Causes Of Stress And How To Avoid Them

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Edward Roesch Stress has become an inevitable part of our everyday lives. Whether it is your job, school, or home responsibilities, the unpleasant feeling...
Read more

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada