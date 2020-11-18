Thursday, November 19, 2020
Facial And Jaw Pain Increases Due To COVID Anxiety

Women suffered more from these symptoms more than men

COVID Anxiety
The findings showed that people who had suffered from these symptoms before the pandemic exhibited a rise of about 15 percent in their severity. Unsplash

The stress and anxiety experienced by the general population during Covid-19 lockdown brought about a significant rise in facial and jaw pain, as well as jaw-clenching in the daytime and teeth-grinding at night, say researchers.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, also found that women suffered more from these symptoms more than men and that 35- to 55-year-olds suffered most.

“We believe that our findings reflect the distress felt by the middle generation, who were cooped up at home with young children, without the usual help from grandparents, facing financial problems and often required to work from home under trying conditions,” said the researchers from Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel.

The study examined questionnaires that assessed the presence and possible worsening of these symptoms in the general population during the first Covid-19 lockdown, due to the national emergency and rise in anxiety levels.

The questionnaire was answered by a total of 1,800 respondents in Israel and Poland.

COVID Anxiety
Altogether a rise of 10 to 25 percent was recorded in these symptoms, which often reflect emotional stress, the team noted. Unsplash

During Israel’s first lockdown, the general population exhibited a considerable rise in orofacial pain, as well as jaw-clenching in the daytime and teeth-grinding at night – physical symptoms often caused by stress and anxiety.

The prevalence of symptoms rose from about 35 percent pre-pandemic to 47 percent, the prevalence of jaw-clenching in the daytime rose from about 17 percent to 32 percent, and teeth-grinding at night rose from about 10 percent to 36 percent.

The findings showed that people who had suffered from these symptoms before the pandemic exhibited a rise of about 15 percent in their severity.

Altogether a rise of 10 to 25 percent was recorded in these symptoms, which often reflect emotional stress, the team noted. (IANS)

