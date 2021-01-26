A Farmer Protest Timeline: How Things Turned Violent In Delhi On R-Day

Farmers, who were seen as friendly and peaceful for more than 60 days as they waited for the government to accept their terms, suddenly left behind a trail of vandalism, violence, hooliganism as they hoisted their flags at the 17th century iconic Red Fort after running amok through the capital clashing with the police personnel in several parts of the national capital.

IANS brings the entire farmer protest timeline of the farmer’s proposed ‘Kisan Gantantra parade’ that turned violent unexpectedly and went from peaceful to bloody becoming the “Occupy Delhi” movement in no time.

7 A.M.: Delhi-Haryana Tikri border: Farmers enter the national capital after breaking barricades.

8.30 A.M.: Delhi-Haryana Singhu border: Thousands of farmers enter Delhi after breaking barricades at the Singhu border.

9.30 A.M.: Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border: Hundreds of farmers driving tractors, motorcycles, and cars enter Delhi.

10 A.M.: Farmers clash with Delhi Police personnel near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. Police fires tear gas shells on the agitating farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

10.30 A.M.: Farmers clash with Delhi Police personnel near Akshardham intersection. Farmers damage the vehicles parked on the road and also damaged DTC buses near the Akshardham intersection.

11 A.M: Police fires tear gas shells and resort to mild lathi-charge. While some farmers armed with swords clash with police. Farmers move towards Sarai Kale Khan after deviating from the route assigned to them before the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

The Farmer Ganatantra Rally was scheduled for 12 to 5 p.m.

12 P.M.: Farmers clash with Police near Mukarba Chowk. Farmers reach near the ITO intersection in central Delhi and damage vehicles and DTC buses. Farmers also attack police personnel. Police fire several rounds of tear gas shells and resort to lathi-charge on multiple occasions.

Farmers chase police with their tractors, again damage several DTC buses near ITO as they are prevented from moving towards the Red Fort.

Hundreds of farmers riding tractors, bikes, and cars reach Red Fort portico and enter its premises and hoist the farmer union flags and saffron pennant with a Sikh religious symbol on the first rampart of the iconic 17th-century monument.

1 P.M.: A farmer named Navneet Singh dies after a tractor in which he was traveling turns turtle. However, the farmers claimed that he was shot dead. Farmers sit with the dead body at ITO over the death of the farmer. Police enter Red Fort premises and try to remove the farmer union flags. This is exactly from where Prime Minister hoists the national flag every year on Independence Day.

2.30 P.M.: Farmers keep on clashing with police personnel near ITO intersection as well as Red Fort — there’s stone-pelting.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping at the several borders of the national capital since November 26 last year demanding the repealing of the three farm laws. Eleven rounds of talks of farmers with the farmers in the last two months have remained inconclusive. (IANS)