Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Fashion Made Safer for You
EnvironmentLead StoryLife Style

Fashion Made Safer for You

Any bacteria or virus can be easily transmitted through textiles, thus making safe clothing the need of the hour. Safe clothing concept is much more than just fashion

0
Fashion
Nanotechnology is a chemical treatment that is used to bond antiviral chemicals with the fabric. Any virus or bacteria that comes in contact with the fabric is eliminated immediately. Pixabay

With all the focus on hygiene and cleanliness in times of Coronavirus, has anyone thought about how they can make fashion ‘safer’?

One brand is offering 100 percent sterilization for all its products and specialized sterilization bags that carry all these products. Fashion brand Freakins has introduced eThe Safe Fashion’ category in a step towards creating safe fashion during such testing times. It will also launch the AV40 process – Antiviral Chemical Process on all fashion products from the next collection.

Follow us on Twitter for more updates from us!!

IANSlife spoke to Sachin Shah, founder of Freakins, to know the details of the special category and the process behind it. Excerpts:

What does 100 percent sterilization mean and is it safe?

Shah: The STW process safeguards the product with a special grade layer bag, ensuring 100 percent sterilization guarantee, considering this as a breakthrough towards safe fashion. Every clothing bag comes with a color-coded paper, which will indicate the application of sterilization before and after the treatment. It is skin-friendly and very safe to use.

Practicing sustainable fashion, we also offer an eco-friendly collection that reduces the use of water, electricity, and chemicals by 75 percent. Pixabay

What does color-coded paper do?

Shah: The color-coded paper indicates the application of sterilization before and after the treatment. The color on the packaging changes from blue to yellow/brown once the product goes through the ETO sterilization process. At our warehouse dispatch center, These colors are taken into consideration before shipment. The color on the packaging helps customers understand the level of sterilization of the product. We have attached the image for your reference.

With these new bags, what is the impact of waste/plastic on the environment at the cost of making fashion safer?

Shah: At Freakins, the wellbeing of our customers, workers as well as the environment has always been our top priority. Our packaging consists of biodegradable bags that are completely safe for the environment and well as our customers. We are also in the process to change our current packaging plastic to recyclable plastic. As a brand, we are constantly investing in R&D to curate ethical fashion that caters to the needs of our customers. Practicing sustainable fashion, we also offer an eco-friendly collection that reduces the use of water, electricity, and chemicals by 75 percent.

What is the chemical or substance used for sterilization? Is it being used by any other company?

Shah: We use Ethylene oxide, which is widely used for sterilizing medical and surgical equipment and is proven the most reliable way. In the apparel industry, Freakins is the first brand to introduce and follow a special process of sterilization of fashion products at no additional cost for our valued customers.

Fashion
At Freakins, the wellbeing of our customers, workers as well as the environment has always been our top priority: Shah. Pixabay

What does the anti-viral nanotechnology mean and how does it work?

Shah: To put it into simpler words, nanotechnology is a chemical treatment that is used to bond antiviral chemicals with the fabric. Any virus or bacteria that comes in contact with the fabric is eliminated immediately. Products specially treated with Antiviral Chemical Treatment will ensure 100 percent elimination of any virus or bacteria and retains its fundamental properties until 40 washes.

Also Read: HUL Removes “Fair” from Brand Fair and Lovely, Bollywood Hails Decision

Given current circumstances how important is it to have safe clothing?

Shah: Any bacteria or virus can be easily transmitted through textiles, thus making safe clothing the need of the hour. Safe clothing concept is much more than just fashion, new regulations and norms have to be put into place at every step of the procedure from the garment until the product reaches the consumer. From the manufacturing, designing, sterilization of garment, and sealed packaging and use of antivirus technology, to the final packaging and delivery, the product is ensured to be safe for use for the consumer.

When will your new collection be available with anti-viral technology?

Shah: We are launching all our new collections on August onwards with AV40 treatment. We are also currently working towards a complimentary mask and gloves with AV40 for all our customers. (IANS)

Previous articleIron Deficiency in Indian Women
Next articleKnow More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more
Lead Story

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti The cause of bondage (bandha) and liberation (moksha) is our own minds. Ignorance about the real self causes bondage whereas knowledge...
Read more

Fashion Made Safer for You

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With all the focus on hygiene and cleanliness in times of Coronavirus, has anyone thought about how they can make fashion 'safer'? One brand is...
Read more

Iron Deficiency in Indian Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Juggling between their many roles, women do not realize how and when symptoms of iron deficiency become part of their daily existence. Follow us on Facebook...
Read more

Kids Online Workout Sessions Gain Popularity During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear of an infection coupled with a countrywide closure of most institutions for kids have children sheltering at home with little outdoor play...
Read more

Decor Ideas For Jazzing Up Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home is where the heart is and after a long tiring day, we all want to be at home, which is neat and clean....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada