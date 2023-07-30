Suneet Varma's romance with fashion

Its no surprise that Suneet Varma is a bridal favourite, and his latest collection at FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands very much plays to his strength.

Feminine, flirtatious, sexy and everything you'd want to be during the run up to your wedding, was on his runway. 'Mogra' draws inspiration from the incredible traditional motifs and embroideries found in the decorative arts of India. Varma revisits the traditional techniques and crafts that have made Indian embroideries a worldwide celebration, while infusing a modern and fresh twist.