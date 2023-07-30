Suneet Varma's romance with fashion

Its no surprise that Suneet Varma is a bridal favourite, and his latest collection at FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands very much plays to his strength.
Feminine, flirtatious, sexy and everything you'd want to be during the run up to your wedding, was on his runway. 'Mogra' draws inspiration from the incredible traditional motifs and embroideries found in the decorative arts of India. Varma revisits the traditional techniques and crafts that have made Indian embroideries a worldwide celebration, while infusing a modern and fresh twist.
Varma's sari blouses and cholis have always made headlines for their daring necklines, sexy styles and burlesque silhouettes. Team them with his sequin saris or elegant lehengas and you have a winning fashion moment.
Speaking about the collection, Suneet shares, "India has had a century-old love affair with couture, which is made-to-measure for pure pleasure. There is no denying the luxurious indulgence of precious finery, the magical beauty of one-off embellished wedding attire, and the sparkle of personalised jewels that are designed to match.”
The collection featured large abstract-shaped mirrors adorned with multi-coloured thread embroidery, offering a contemporary take on bridal wear. The glamorous lehengas, with off-shoulder blouses, exaggerated shoulders and short jackets, showcase dark shades of midnight blue and burgundy, complemented by silver accents. Draped skirts worn with capes and ruffled organza shirts paired with high-waisted palazzo pants complete the ensemble. (IANS/NJ)