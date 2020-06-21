Sunday, June 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This Father's Day Gift Your Father A Dessert
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

This Father’s Day Gift Your Father A Dessert

A sweet gift for your Father, this father day

0
Gift your Father a sweet dessert
Gift your Father a sweet dessert. Pixabay

Father’s Day is a perfect occasion to pamper the most important person in your life and there is nothing better than dessert to celebrate in the current times.

Bake a bowl of dessert to satisfy his sweet tooth, and catch up with him by spending the day watching his favorites with him. We have shortlisted some recipes from Del Monte to help you celebrate the special occasion this Sunday, making it even more memorable.

Also Follow Facebook Page For more such exciting Updates 

Chocolate Cranberry Nut Clusters

Ingredients for the dessert

75g DEL MONTE dried cranberries

50g walnuts

50g almonds

200g dark chocolate

Method

Chop the walnuts and almonds.

Melt the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl in a microwave for one minute. Stir until smooth.

Add the dried cranberries and chopped nuts to the melted chocolate. Stir well so that all the fruit and nuts are coated with chocolate.

Lightly grease a baking tray or plate.

Drop teaspoonfuls of the chocolate mix on the tray. Chill for 15-20 minutes until set.

Once set, take off tray and store in a cool place

FRUIT COCKTAIL PANNA COTTA

Ingredients for the dessert

1 + ½ cup milk

3 tsp powdered gelatine

½ cup castor sugar

1 + ½ cup heavy cream

1 canDelMonte Fruit Fiesta, drained

Method

Pour the milk in a saucepan. Sprinkle gelatine on it evenly and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Bring the saucepan over low heat and let the gelatine dissolve. Do not boil the mixture.

Once the gelatine has dissolved, add the sugar and let that melt as well.

Bring the mixture off the heat and mix in the cream.

Lightly grease a glass bowl/ ramekins. Spread the fruit fiesta in an even layer.

Pour the cream mixture over it and let it set in the fridge over-night.

MINI BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKES

Blueberry Cheesecake
Blueberry Cheesecake. Pixabay

Ingredients for the dessert

For the compote:

Dried Blueberries: 200 gms

Water: 1 cup

Sugar: 1/4 cup

Zest of 1 Lemon

For the biscuit layer:

Biscuits: 8-10

Melted Butter: 3 tbsp

For the cheesecake batter:

Heavy Cream: 3/4 cup (cold)

Zest of 1 lemon

Icing Sugar: 1/2 cup

Vanilla: 1 tbsp

Cream Cheese: 225 gms (at room temperature)

Method

Start by making the blueberry compote. In a pan, add dried blueberries, water, sugar and zest of one lemon.

Mix well and bring it to a boil. Simmer for 15 – 20 minutes till the coyote thickens up and the blueberries are soft. Set aside to cool.

Add biscuits to a food processor and pulse till the biscuits resemble bread crumbs. Add butter and pulse a few more times. Remove the biscuit crumbs and set aside.

To make the cheesecake batter, add heavy cream to a bowl. Whip the cream till soft peaks form. Add lemon zest, icing sugar, and vanilla and whip again till everything is combined. Add cream cheese, and whip till the batter is smooth and creamy.

Chill the cream cheese batter for up to two hours.

ALSO READ:  Apple Rejects Facebook Gaming App on iOS App Store

To assemble the mini cheesecakes, start by filling a piping bag with the cream cheesecake batter.

In a glass or jar, add two tablespoons biscuit crumbs. Pipe in the cheesecake batter and add a tablespoon or two of the blueberry compote. Top with more cheesecake batter and blueberry compote till the glass is full. Repeat this process for the other glasses as well. Serve immediately or refrigerate till ready to serve.

CHIA SEED PUDDING

Chia seed puddings. Pixabay
Chia seed pudding. Pixabay

Ingredients for the dessert

130Grams Dried Cranberries

1 Cup Milk

½ Cup Honey

1 Cup Yogurt

½ Cup Chia Seeds

Dried Cranberries For Topping

Method

Blend together dried cranberries, milk, and honey till smooth.

In a bowl add yogurt and the blended cranberry mixture. Whisk together till smooth and creamy. Add chia seeds and mix well. Refrigerate for two hours. The pudding should thicken up as the chia seeds absorb the liquid.

To serve, divide among bowls and top with more cranberries. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19 puts 243 Million Adolescents at Risk
Next articleIndia Witnesses Last Annual Solar Eclipse of the Decade

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more
Health & Fitness

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

Type 2 Diabetes Adult Patients May Show Signs at an Early Age of 8

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who develop type 2 diabetes as an adult may show early signs of susceptibility at an early age of...
Read more

UK PM Announces “One Meter Plus” Social Distancing Rule

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper...
Read more

Dying of Hope: Special Prayer Vigil Held in Rome for Refugees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
World Refugee Day is being observed Saturday with the aim of raising awareness of refugees throughout the world. In Italy, a special prayer vigil...
Read more

New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate that can dramatically improve the quality of life for people suffering...
Read more

Sarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the yoga's most prominent contemporary voices, Sarvesh Shashi, is not just a yoga entrepreneur, but in his own words, yoga is his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada