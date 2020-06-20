Saturday, June 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Fathers Over 40 Must Take Extra Care of Mental and Physical Health
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Fathers Over 40 Must Take Extra Care of Mental and Physical Health

Fathers should be focusing on mental and physical health after 40

0
Fathers over the age of 40
Fathers over the age of 40 should give extra care to their minds and bodies. Pixabay

By Siddhi Jain

Just because you’re a dad it doesn’t mean you don’t have to focus on your health and fitness. Fathers over the age of 40 should give extra care to their minds and bodies.

This is the time when men are more prone to lifestyle diseases like obesity, hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular ailments. A man’s hectic schedule, unhealthy habits, irregular healthcare patterns and spiraling stress are the reason behind such life-threatening conditions. But, children can play a vital role in keeping their fathers healthy.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Children can help their fathers in being aware of these diseases like cataract, prostate, diabetes, hypertension, obesity etc and work towards their prevention. The gift of time, for exercising together, going for a walk or a swim or a cycling trip together could be the best gift the children could give their fathers. They could also nudge them to visit their doctor for a regular checkup to take preventive steps against the development of these diseases before they flare up,” Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicine, Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, New Delhi told IANSlife in an email.

Today’s generation is under a lot of stress and that is taking a toll on their health. The scenario is completely changed as compared to a decade or two ago. Work hours have been extended and the usage of phone and laptops has also increased. As a result all these factors have been affecting the overall health of fathers, who are in 40s. The most prominent ones being vision problem and hairfall problem. Their sedentary lifestyle have contributed to health conditions like obesity, diabetes and hypertension, notes Dr. P Venkata Krishna, Internal medicine, Paras hospital Gurugram.

Fathers over the age of 40
Sedentary lifestyle have contributed to health conditions like obesity among fathers above the age of 40. Pixabay

“All these diseases used to hit people above 60 but now we are seeing them in 40s. A decade ago, in my OPD, I used to have probably two patients who have early onset of hypertension but now I am getting five to seven easily. Hypertension also leads to many fatty liver diseases and heart diseases,” the doctor said.

Father’s Day gives us a chance to bring back focus to men’s health, especially as they age.

“Children can utilize Father’s Day to make their parents and other male members of the family what risk age poses to their health. They can motivate them to take up regular health screenings that are now available as packages with many, or accompany them during their exercise or jogging time. They can also dish out quick and easy healthy food for their fathers to inculcate a habit of eating healthy and living healthy by quitting alcohol and tobacco of all forms” said Dr Manjeetha Nath Das, Internal Medicines, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram.

Also Read: Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

“We would ask children to talk to their parents and other male members of the family about the health risks that come with age and motivate them to opt for health screenings at regular intervals. Health screenings are the best way to detect diabetes and cancers and are now available as packages with many. Children can also encourage them to stick to their exercise routine and accompany them — it’s a great way for personal bonding too that reduces stress to a great extent,” Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare told IANSlife.

Happy health to all fathers! (IANS)

Previous articleDigital India: Geographical Distance no Longer Hampering Celebrations
Next articleWhy Only Hinduism Mentions the Universe but No Other Religion?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Apple Rejects Facebook Gaming App on iOS App Store

NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has once again rejected the Facebook Gaming app on the iOS App Store, as it is a direct threat to the live stream...
Read more
Lead Story

Footprints Linked to Ancient Dinosaur Found in Australia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Giant footprints found in a disused coal mine belong to Australia’s biggest predatory dinosaur, according to new research. Analysis by the University of Queensland estimates...
Read more
Lead Story

Why Only Hinduism Mentions the Universe but No Other Religion?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth Did we ever notice that only Hinduism mentions the universe? The reason is that only Hinduism knows about the vast dimensions and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Apple Rejects Facebook Gaming App on iOS App Store

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has once again rejected the Facebook Gaming app on the iOS App Store, as it is a direct threat to the live stream...
Read more

Footprints Linked to Ancient Dinosaur Found in Australia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Giant footprints found in a disused coal mine belong to Australia’s biggest predatory dinosaur, according to new research. Analysis by the University of Queensland estimates...
Read more

Why Only Hinduism Mentions the Universe but No Other Religion?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth Did we ever notice that only Hinduism mentions the universe? The reason is that only Hinduism knows about the vast dimensions and...
Read more

Fathers Over 40 Must Take Extra Care of Mental and Physical Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Just because you're a dad it doesn't mean you don't have to focus on your health and fitness. Fathers over the age...
Read more

Digital India: Geographical Distance no Longer Hampering Celebrations

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe We live in a world where geographical distance no longer hampers celebrations, thanks to the digital India push, we have video...
Read more

A Digital Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Real-life stories of queer dating and experiences inhabit a museum of queer swipe stories, accessible digitally, which is the perfect place to...
Read more

Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father’s Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father's Day...
Read more

Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the social distancing times when group yoga in the neighbourhood park would not be a great idea on the International Yoga Day, here...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada