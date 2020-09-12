Saturday, September 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Fathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan
EntertainmentLead Story

Fathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan

"Jawaani Jaaneman", co-starring newcomer Alaya F. as his on-screen daughter and Tabu as the girl's mother, airs on &pictures soon

0
Saif Ali Khan: Fathers play an important role in life
Saif Ali Khan feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming a responsible dad. Pinterest

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming a responsible dad.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Saif shared that he tried to incorporate that essence in his recent rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman”, where he plays an aging playboy whose life goes haywire when he discovers he has a teenage daughter from a previous fling.

Saif Ali Khan: Fathers play an important role in life
“Fathers play an important role in our lives but sometimes it’s about the journey of becoming a responsible dad and that’s what my character, goes through”, said Saif. Pinterest

“The story is quite timeless. Its core thought is about acceptance of responsibility and growing up,” said Saif, who is father to actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, and four-year-old son Taimur from Kareena.

Also Read: This is What is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance

“Fathers play an important role in our lives but sometimes it’s about the journey of becoming a responsible dad and that’s what my character, goes through. It’s a comic take on this situation and growing up. It’s a story that will always be relevant on some level with audiences, I think,” added the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

“Jawaani Jaaneman”, co-starring newcomer Alaya F. as his on-screen daughter and Tabu as the girl’s mother, airs on &pictures soon. (IANS)

Previous articlePhone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages
Next articleNetflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more
Entertainment

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more
Entertainment

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

Netflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By supporting multinational production at an unprecedented scale, streaming giant Netflix has changed the face of entertainment on a global scale, says a study. Netflix...
Read more

Fathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming...
Read more

Phone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp users, read on. People too often prefer to send email or text messages in order to save time but a phone call, even...
Read more

Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators are placed in a prone (face down) position because it's easier for them to breathe and reduces mortality....
Read more

What is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance? Know Here

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that poor home hygiene is contributing to antibiotic resistance and following a risk-based approach is essential...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x