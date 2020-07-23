I Feel Like a 12-year-Old on a Bicycle: Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza says she feels like a 12-year-old when she rides a bicycle.

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of herself riding a bicycle dressed in red pants and an off-white top.

“I feel like a 12-year-old on a bicycle! You? #TBT,” she wrote alongside the image.

Dia made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”. She was later seen in films such as “Dum”, “Deewanapan”, “Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge” and “Parineeta”.

In 2018, Dia appeared as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata in “Sanju”.

She was last seen in “Thappad”. (IANS)