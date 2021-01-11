Monday, January 11, 2021
Feminine Roles Are No More Generic Stereotypes: Actress Tisca Chopra

Tisca entered Bollywood with the commercial potboiler "Platform" in 1993

Tisca Chopra
The actress opened up about the changing face of the industry in an episode of "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films", which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Actress Tisca Chopra says feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions, and trajectories.

“When I started out, there were three types of roles; there were three B’s. The babe from age 16-25, the Bhabhi from age 25-40, and anything over 40 was Biji,” Tisca said while talking about how things have changed for female stars.

“Fortunately, since then, things have moved and characters have now evolved to become far more layered, nuanced, lived in, and fleshed out. Feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions, and trajectories and are far more interesting to play,” she added.

She added: “We need more living and breathing characters with vulnerabilities and flaws.”

Tisca Chopra
Actress Tisca Chopra says feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions, and trajectories.

Tisca entered Bollywood with the commercial potboiler “Platform” in 1993, and worked in projects like “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, “Karishma Kaa Karishma” and “Sau Jhooth Ek Sach”. The turning point was her role of a mother in “Taare Zameen Par”, and she went on to prove her talent in projects like “Firaaq”, “Qissa: The Tale Of A Lonely Ghost”, “24”, “Ghayal Once Again”, “Beecham House” and “Hostages”.

The actress opened up about the changing face of the industry in an episode of “Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films”, which airs on Zee Cafe in India. (IANS)

