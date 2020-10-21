Wednesday, October 21, 2020
This Festive Season Tantalize Your Taste Buds With ‘Navratri Thali’

Taste the best Navratri Thali in G-town

Navartri thali- gurgoan
Visit Glass House, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, for special Navratri Thali. Zomato

As one is ready to welcome Goddess Durga with immense joy and celebration, the auspicious and divine days of Navratris are here.

If you’re in Gurgaon you can treat yourself to an exclusive Navratri Thali curated by Chef Mukesh Kumar at Glass House, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, Baani Square.

The warm and cozy ambiance of Glasshouse is surrounded by beautiful greenery offers delectable dishes, making it a perfect place to satiate your Navratri cravings. Celebrate nine days of divine dining with your family and friends and savor the delicious Navratri Thali Menu that includes Badam Milk, Sharkand Ke Pakode, Arbi Cutlet, Paneer Nariyal Korma, Seetaphal ki Sabzi, Kuttu ki poori, Makhane ki kheer, and many more.

Navratri thali
Navratri special thali includes many food items. Zomato

To ensure the guest safety, various measures that are taken at the property include: wearing of masks and gloves by each team member, seating rearrangement is done to maintain a distance of a minimum of 2 meters, physical menus are replaced with contactless menus with the barcode scanning code at each table.

High-quality wipes are provided instead of cloth napkins and the tables shall not be preset like before are amongst the few changes that the outlet embraced. (IANS)

