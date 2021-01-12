Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A Few Digital Fitness Platforms To Help You Reach Your Fitness Goal

Digital fitness platforms to train empowerment and incorporating the concept of working out 'Anytime, Anywhere'

fitness platforms
Digital fitness platforms are a boon for people who can not go to gyms. Pixabay

Sitting at home for months has made people shift everyday fitness to virtual or online programs. Here’s a list of a few digital fitness platforms to help you reach your fitness goal from the comfort of your home.

TREAD

Is an online fitness platform that connects the country’s top trainers and fitness experts with fitness enthusiasts and individuals free of cost. It covers Yoga to Zumba and Running to HIIT, allowing users to create their own schedules and ensure uninterrupted fitness training at home or on the road with the app. It organizes interactive group workout sessions with live trainers, leading to trainer empowerment and incorporating the concept of working out ‘Anytime, Anywhere’.

GOQii

GOQii’s smart health ecosystem integration tools for real-time personalized coaching, a health e-commerce store, scheduling doctor appointments, and a unique ‘GOQii Cash’ program where healthy behavior is rewarded with cash discounts and insurance discounts. The smart-tech-enabled startup already had a pre-existing platform of live videos (GOQii Play), e-commerce (GOQii store), and doctor consultations.

Curefit

At cure. fit, one makes group workouts fun, daily food healthy & tasty, mental fitness easy with yoga and meditation, and medical and lifestyle care hassle-free. These guided workouts at curefit include bodyweight exercises that will strengthen the midsection, burn belly fat, and help improve your overall fitness.

fitness platforms
Digital Fitness app- Cure. fit. Wikimedia commons

Daily Yoga

Daily Yoga inspires yogis worldwide with the largest yoga pose base. It helps one practice yoga on all mobile devices and multi-platforms. It has more than 100 yoga and meditation classes to help people from all levels. A whole series of beginner-friendly tutorials to help you find a different and better self in only 2 weeks. Most of them are between three to sixty minutes, and it’s designed for both beginners and professionals.

If you are looking to incorporate yoga into your weight loss or staying fit program, the programs are designed for exactly that.

TWellness App

Based in Bologna, Italy, Technogym’s new fitness app TW, (TWellness), helps users access specialized sessions conducted by master trainers at Technogym, across the globe. Technogym also offers a complete range of products for home fitness based on the space available, training needs, sports passions, or home interior style.

30 Day Fitness

The name of this app is quite relevant as this fitness app has personalized 30-day challenges to help you achieve your goals of being more active, lose weight, or gain muscle. This app has 400-odd individual fitness workouts that are designed to be done at home or pretty much anywhere. These workouts are named after different cities of the world and under each city, there’s a particular set of workouts to be completed. (IANS)

