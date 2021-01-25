Few Points To Keep in Mind While Redoing Interiors Of Your Living Room

Who doesn’t want a home which radiates happiness and positivity! And giving a makeover to your house can help you get your dream home. The living room is a space where we spend our maximum time, and so it should be cool. If you are planning to redo the interiors of living room, here are a few points shared by Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, which must be kept in mind.

Are you leaving floors and corners empty?

Never leave floors and corners of your living room empty because these are the two areas that primarily engage the eyeballs of your guests as they enter the house.

Not creating a focal point?

As far as the makeover and interior of the living room are concerned, creating a focal point is of prime importance like a lavish center table, or a nice flower vase, or a glitzy chandelier, and the likes.

Not giving enough attention to the theme?

The living room makeover is incomplete without a particular theme. Most of the designers focus on creating a particular theme for your living room so that it reflects your thoughts, mood, and your love for a particular segment. Retro, musical, patriotic, Bollywood are some of the very popular themes you can try.

Ignoring the contrast?

Contrast is one of the most important aspects of a living room makeover. No matter what color combination you go for but contrast should never take a backseat.

Filling to the brim?

Are you one of those people who like their living room spaces as a showroom for whatever you have in your house? Never do this! Always keep at least some space empty in your living room so that space appears bigger than its actual size. Keeping some areas as they are without stuffing up every inch of the living room to the brim is highly advisable.

Welcoming only bright lights?

Some people always prefer bright lights in their living room so that everything appears glitzy and shiny. Using bright lights in a makeover of the living room will make the space appear too uniform and will lack contrast. Try using a mix of bright and dim lights to give your living room a cool look. (IANS)