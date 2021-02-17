A Few Skin Procedures To Uplift Your Camera Ready Face

Living in the age of constant video calls, zoom meetings and webinars has made people even more conscious about their facial appearance. While some seek the help of make-up techniques to hide what they perceive as their facial flaws, others look for more sustainable long-term solutions such as facial aesthetic procedures.

This digital shift has led to a surge in demand for treatments to correct skin imperfections such as scars, acne, pigmentation, signs of aging, large pores, dull skin, and dark circles. Here are a few skin procedures that will uplift your appearance, suggested by Integrative Aesthetic and Wellness expert says Kiran Sethi Lohia.

Skin bio-remodeling with Hyaluronic acid

Aging skin is often characterized by dullness, sagging, and wrinkly skin. A new skin bio-remodeling procedure Profhilo is a new way of giving a mature and aging skin a new lease of life. Profhilo is a hyaluronic acid-based skin procedure that works to galvanize the skin’s ability to generate collagen and elastin — the two scaffolding proteins critical to skin’s firmness and elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid is a hydrophilic substance found naturally in the skin, whose presence is critical to the health of the skin’s extracellular matrix and its ability to hold on to moisture. As we age, our skin loses its natural reserves of HA resulting in dull, dry, and lax skin.

Profhilo that has a very high concentration of HA is administered into the skin by trained aesthetic physicians. A lunchtime procedure, Profhilo uses pure and natural hyaluronic acid that mimic’s the skin’s own repair mechanism. A progressive diffusion of the product across widest sections through sub-dermal patterns results in more youthful, firm, and radiant skin, making you look more vibrant and radiant.

Acne scar revision procedures

Acne scars are another major aesthetic concern experienced by a large number of people. Breakouts that cause trauma to the skin result in scarring which sometimes manifests itself as dents and pits on the skin, and at other times as hyperpigmentation. A number of women tell us how they are not confident enough to step out without makeup as acne scars give them an unseemly appearance.

Such scars and pigmentation tend to be more apparent as the camera focuses closely on the face. This often affects the self-esteem and psychological well-being of people. This is where laser skin procedures such as Pixel CO2 and Radio Frequency plasma can come to your aid. Scar revision treatments help replace compacted scar tissue with healthy new collagen, significantly improving the appearance of scars.

Skin resurfacing- Clearlift 4D procedure

Uneven skin texture, enlarged pores, and rough skin is another major aesthetic irritant for a large number of people. These imperfections also tend to get accentuated on video-based calls and webinars.

Skin resurfacing with Clearlift 4D procedure is a non-invasive laser-based skin treatment that quickly and effectively treats a variety of skin imperfections in no downtime. The procedure works by using five tips for different skin depths, in conjunction with the powerful and versatile Alma Q-Switched laser. The procedure tightens pores, reduces oil production, and smoothens rough and uneven skin texture, giving you a clear and even skin tone. (IANS)