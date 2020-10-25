Monday, October 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Few Steroids Boost Survival of Premature Babies in India: WHO
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Few Steroids Boost Survival of Premature Babies in India: WHO

Antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone when given to pregnant mother, it helps in survival of baby

0
Premature Babies
Antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone can boost the survival of premature babies when given to pregnant women at risk of preterm birth in countries like India. Unsplash

Antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone, used to treat many conditions, including rheumatic problems and severe COVID-19, can boost the survival of premature babies when given to pregnant women at risk of preterm birth in countries like India, say researchers at World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dexamethasone and similar drugs have long shown to be effective in saving preterm babies lives in high-income countries, where high-quality newborn care is more accessible.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

This is the first time a clinical trial has proven that the drugs are also effective in low-income settings, the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reported.

The WHO ACTION-I trial resolves an ongoing controversy about the efficacy of antenatal steroids for improving preterm newborn survival in low-income countries.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Conducted from December 2017-November 2019, the randomised trial recruited 2852 women and their 3,070 babies from 29 secondary and tertiary level hospitals in Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Beyond finding a significantly lower risk of neonatal death and stillbirth, the study also found there was no increase in possible maternal bacterial infections when treating pregnant women with dexamethasone in low-resource settings.

Premature Babies
Women who are in weeks 26-34 of their pregnancy are most likely to benefit from the steroid, so healthcare providers must also have access to ultrasound to accurately date their pregnancies. Unsplash

“Dexamethasone is now a proven drug to save babies born too soon in low-income settings,” said study author Dr Olufemi Oladapo, head of maternal and perinatal health unit at WHO.

“But it is only effective when administered by health-care providers who can make timely and accurate decisions, and provide a minimum package of high-quality care for both pregnant women and their babies,” Oladapo added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The impact is significant: for every 25 pregnant women treated with dexamethasone, one premature baby’s life was saved.

When administered to mothers at risk of preterm birth, dexamethasone crosses the placenta and accelerates lung development, making it less likely for preterm babies to have respiratory problems at birth.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ओटीटी लहर दिलाती है दूरदर्शन युग की याद

The study noted that healthcare providers must have the means to select the women most likely to benefit from the drug and to correctly initiate the treatment at the right time – ideally 48 hours before giving birth to give enough time to complete steroid injections for maximal effect.

Women who are in weeks 26-34 of their pregnancy are most likely to benefit from the steroid, so healthcare providers must also have access to ultrasound to accurately date their pregnancies.

Also Read:  Patients with NCD More Vulnerable to COVID in India

In addition, babies must receive sufficiently good-quality care when they are born, the team said.

“When a minimal package of care for newborn babies is in place in low-income countries, antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone can help to save preterm babies’ lives,” said study author Dr Rajiv Bahl, head of the newborn health unit at WHO. (IANS)

Previous articleEnterprises to Put Artificial Intelligence to New Frontiers in 2021
Next articleCOVID Interventions Can Reduce Infection Rates: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian festivals

Here are Some Curated Gifts for the Festive Season

NewsGram Desk - 0
The onset of festive season sets in place an atmosphere bustling with joy, togetherness, lights and of course, gifts. It is undoubtedly the most...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Supplement without Testing Vitamin D and B12 Can Be Harmful

NewsGram Desk - 0
A blood test can determine whether you are deficient in any vitamins or not. Many people self-medicate or take dietary supplements for vitamin deficiencies....
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID Interventions Can Reduce Infection Rates: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as voluntary shelter-in-place, quarantines, and other steps taken to control the novel coronavirus can reduce the peak number of infections, daily...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here are Some Curated Gifts for the Festive Season

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
The onset of festive season sets in place an atmosphere bustling with joy, togetherness, lights and of course, gifts. It is undoubtedly the most...
Read more

Supplement without Testing Vitamin D and B12 Can Be Harmful

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A blood test can determine whether you are deficient in any vitamins or not. Many people self-medicate or take dietary supplements for vitamin deficiencies....
Read more

COVID Interventions Can Reduce Infection Rates: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as voluntary shelter-in-place, quarantines, and other steps taken to control the novel coronavirus can reduce the peak number of infections, daily...
Read more

Few Steroids Boost Survival of Premature Babies in India: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone, used to treat many conditions, including rheumatic problems and severe COVID-19, can boost the survival of premature babies when...
Read more

Enterprises to Put Artificial Intelligence to New Frontiers in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2021, one in four forward-thinking enterprises will push Artificial Intelligence to new frontiers, such as holographic meetings for remote work and on-demand personalised...
Read more

A Temple in Kanpur Worships Ravan on Dusshera

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the rest of India prepares to burn effigies of Ravan as a symbolic victory of good over evil, devotees are quietly lining...
Read more

Researchers Discover New Mechanism Causing Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese researchers have discovered a new mechanism by which clumps of tau protein -- found in brain cells -- are created in the brain,...
Read more

New Model Predicts Risks of Developing Irregular Heartbeat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new model that uses machine learning, which is a type of artificial intelligence, may help predict which patients with kidney disease are at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada