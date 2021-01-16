Saturday, January 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness A Few Things That You Need To Know About The Two Indian...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

A Few Things That You Need To Know About The Two Indian Vaccine

The government has procured 1.1 crores Covishield and 55 lakh Covaxin vaccines at a cost of Rs 200 and Rs 206 per dose, respectively

0
two vaccines
Covaxin uses an inactivated form of the coronavirus. Pixabay

Amid the rollout of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are a few things that you need to know about the two vaccines — ‘Covaxin’ and ‘Covishield’ — selected by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). So far, the government has procured 1.1 crores Covishield and 55 lakh Covaxin vaccines at a cost of Rs 200 and Rs 206 per dose, respectively.

Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is the country’s first indigenous vaccine against the virus and it has been developed with the help of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology. Covaxin uses an inactivated form of the coronavirus. It destroys the ability of the virus to multiply in the human body and increases the immunity system to fight the virus.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) of Covaxin include injection site pain, swelling, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting, among others. On the other hand, Oxford University and AstraZeneca have developed Covishield, which has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune. Covishield is stored and transported at a refrigeration temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius. The vaccine has shown an average efficacy of 70.4 percent in a pooled analysis of interim data from late-stage trials published in The Lancet.

ALSO READ: One-To-One Communication Key To Reduce Vaccine Hesitancy

The vaccine is made by taking a common cold virus called an adenovirus from chimpanzees and deleting about 20 percent of the virus’s instructions. It also follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response.

For Covishield, possible adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) are injection site tenderness, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia, and nausea. Currently, India is banking on two vaccines and four more in the pipeline to be rolled out in the country, according to Prime Minister Modi. (IANS)

Previous articleA New Book About Women’s Self-Portraits
Next articleCervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Cervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050

NewsGram Desk - 0
As every year 1,32,000 Indian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 74,000 dies of the disease, it is considered as one of the...
Read more
Lead Story

A New Book About Women’s Self-Portraits

NewsGram Desk - 0
Jennifer Higgie — author of a new book about women's self-portraits to be published in March — on female artists whose depictions of themselves...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Seven Effective And Simple Ways To Use Aloe Gel

NewsGram Desk - 0
Aloe Gel has always been the talk of the town for its multi-tasking properties. Growing up, every skin or hair issue had one beauty...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As every year 1,32,000 Indian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 74,000 dies of the disease, it is considered as one of the...
Read more

A Few Things That You Need To Know About The Two Indian Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rollout of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are a few things that you need to...
Read more

A New Book About Women’s Self-Portraits

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Jennifer Higgie — author of a new book about women's self-portraits to be published in March — on female artists whose depictions of themselves...
Read more

Seven Effective And Simple Ways To Use Aloe Gel

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Aloe Gel has always been the talk of the town for its multi-tasking properties. Growing up, every skin or hair issue had one beauty...
Read more

How Dolphins Are Anchoring Chilika Lake Tourism Amid Pandemic

Life Style NewsGram Desk - 0
A dolphin jumps out of the brackish waters of Odisha's famed Chilika lake and is the cynosure for all eyes on a boat on...
Read more

One-To-One Communication Key To Reduce Vaccine Hesitancy

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On the day of the launch of the massive immunization drive against Covid-19 that the country has embarked upon, Dr. B.L. Sherwal, Director at...
Read more

Regular Alcohol Drinking Linked To Risk Of Atrial Fibrillation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who regularly drink a modest amount of alcohol are at an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats in...
Read more

How Can You Pay And Manage Your Bills With Online Banking

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER When you juggle your mortgages, utility bills, and credit card payments every month, using online banking to pay them off makes a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada