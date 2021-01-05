Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Few Tips To Add In Your Journey Of Motherhood

A few easy tips shared by Babshet that will help new mothers navigate through the journey of motherhood

motherhood
Tips and tricks to easily navigate your motherhood. Pixabay

Becoming a mother is an incredible experience, and in the process of bringing a new life into the world, a woman goes through many emotional and physical changes. “From breastfeeding to changing diapers, many new things become a part of your daily routine. While taking care of your newborn is important, following a self-care routine should also be a priority for mothers,” says Prathibha Babshet, a doctor Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Here are a few easy tips shared by Babshet that will help new mothers navigate through the journey of motherhood:

Mom care:

Stretch marks are one of the most common skin concerns faced by new moms. When looking for a product that can help manage stretch marks, you can never go wrong with products that are infused with an herb-oil-butter complex. You can opt for a stretch mark cream or oil with an infusion of herbs like Pomegranate, Licorice, and Centella Asiatica, oils like Almond Oil, Olive Oil, and Wheat Germ Oil, Virgin Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, and butters like Kokum, Mango, and Shea. These will help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. It is advisable to always choose skincare products with the goodness of natural ingredients, which makes them safe and gentle to use.

Maintain optimum hygiene:

With a newborn, a new mom is also prone to infections and can pass them on to the baby as well. So, pay special attention to hygiene — wash your hands often, wipe/clean your breasts after breastfeeding, and maintain personal hygiene.

motherhood
Proper rest and care is the key to healthy motherhood. Pixabay

Rest is a must:

Babies have different time clocks than adults, so try to sleep when your baby sleeps and delegate other household responsibilities.

Nutrition:

Your body undergoes many changes during motherhood and childbirth. So, in addition to rest, you must eat a healthy diet, as it is good for both your baby and you. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated.

Baby care:

Diapers are hygiene essentials for a newborn and choosing the right diaper will ensure your baby’s comfort and good sleep as well. Opt for diapers that are specially designed for comfort, protection, and total care of your newborn’s skin with an anti-rash shield that helps prevents diaper rashes. A pant-style design offers a soft and comfortable fit and is easy to pull on and off.

Keep changing the diaper frequently to avoid diaper rashes and use diapers infused with the goodness of natural ingredients like Aloe Vera and Yashad Bhasma, as both the ingredients form a protective anti-rash shield that helps prevent diaper rashes.

With the above tips, you must also know that in motherhood new mother’s body is weak for the first couple of weeks. So, don’t miss the doctor’s appointment, and in case you experience fever, dizziness, pain, or any discomfort, consult your doctor immediately. (IANS)

