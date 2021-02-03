Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Few Tips To Help You Achieve A Sustainable Beauty Routine
Few Tips To Help You Achieve A Sustainable Beauty Routine

Using multi-purpose beauty products as well as committing to a zero-waste beauty regime is a healthy way to make a change

Transition to a green beauty regime. Pixabay

Avoiding beauty products that contain chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates can help you transition to a green beauty regime. In addition to this, using multi-purpose beauty products as well as committing to a zero-waste beauty regime is a healthy way to make a change, suggests Naina Ruhail, Co-founder of Vanity Wagon.

Ruhail shares few tips to help you achieve a sustainable beauty routine.

Tip #1

Read labels thoroughly

We really need to start questioning the products we’re putting on our skin and not just assume they are safe. While making a purchase, pause read all the ingredients and put down products that contain chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or fragrance to name a few. These are considered to be detrimental to skincare and subsequently our planet.

Tip #2

Adapt to multi-purpose beauty products

Beauty
Beauty products. Pixabay

It’s pretty simple! In this era of minimalism, adapt to multi-purpose beauty products with less packaging. Look for clean products that work 2- in-1 like lip and cheek stains or maybe a beeswax lip balm that can also be used to calm your cuticles. This initiative will help to keep 2 extra products out of the landfills.

Tip #3

Reduce your carbon footprint

We all know that our environment is severely affected. That makes it all the more important to choose products that are free from ingredients that can cause further damage. Switch to products with plant-based or non-toxic ingredients. Try and follow zero waste practices and pick products that reduce waste and use of plastic, for instance, bamboo toothbrushes, wooden combs, jute bags, shampoo bars, tin cans, etc.

Tip #4

Recycle Your Empties

Empty, rinse, dry the container and recycle. These extra steps might sound tedious, but they can prevent your products from ending up in a landfill. A lot of brands including Vanity Wagon have a recycling program that enables users to send their empties, get them recycled, and rewards them for the same. This sustainable step can effectively help reduce your carbon footprint. (IANS)

