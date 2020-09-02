Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Here's Your Guide to Fight Back Scalp-Related Problems
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Here’s Your Guide to Fight Back Scalp-Related Problems

Do you have scalp-related problems? Find the solution here

0
Do you have scalp-related problems?
Here are some tips on how you can identify your scalp type and what recommended course of action could be taken. Pexels

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Scalp-related problems can be difficult to identify and address. These issues can lead to a multitude of problems itchiness, hair fall, rough texture etc. Hair expert Sareena Acharya, Artistic Head, Enrich Salon shares tips on how you can identify your scalp type and what recommended course of action could be taken.

Dry Scalp

Dry Scalp Is when your skin produces or holds less or no Sebum, Sebum is the natural lubricant/moisturiser of your skin. Dry Scalp can cause itching, flaking, irritation and redness. It might also cause the hair to look dry. These flakes are smaller in size and white in colour.

People with dry skin are more prone to Dry scalp. The condition can also be caused by factors like cold, dry air, older age, excessive washing etc. A dry scalp if not treated in time, may cause Dry Dandruff in some cases.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Treatment:

Using a moisturising, cream-based scalp treatment and shampoo will help control dryness and irritation. Using scalp conditioner/ mask will deeply moisten the scalp surface.

Do you have scalp-related problems?
Massaging the scalp with oil once in a fortnight will increase blood circulation and stimulate oil-producing glands Pixabay

One should also avoid shampooing frequently. Physical exercise, balanced diet and drinking enough water will help skin produce enough sebum to lubricate the skin.

Massaging the scalp with oil once in a fortnight will increase blood circulation and stimulate oil-producing glands.

Dandruff

The scalp, like rest of the skin on your body, sheds dead skin. Dandruff occurs when this process is faster. In most cases, a yeast like a fungus called Malassezia causes irritation, itching and flaking in patches for people with dandruff.

Certain factors can cause Malassezia Problems to multiply and accelerates skin shedding process including age, hormones, stress.

These flakes (oily/dry) are in patches with yellowish and greyish tinged with a peculiar odour.

Treatment:

In case of Dandruff, treat it with anti-dandruff treatment once in a fortnight and use an anti-dandruff shampoo twice a week.

A shampoo must-have ingredients like Zinc pyrithione, salicylic Acid or selenium sulfide. Anti-dandruff shampoo may cause dryness in hair and scalp both. Make sure to rotate shampooing with other mild shampoos to balance it.

Do you have scalp-related problems?
These Dandruff flakes (oily/dry) are in patches with yellowish and greyish tinged with a peculiar odour. Pinterest

Avoid using hair styling products on the scalp. These products may cause the scalp to dry or can create build up on your scalp.

Manage your stress with meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and other relaxation techniques. Dandruff keeps re Occurring if treatment is left in between. Treating it regularly with an Anti-dandruff product can manage the condition and prevent itching and flaking.

Oily Scalp

Excessive production of Sebum causes oily skin and the scalp being an extension of skin turns out to be oily/greasy. A little oil on the scalp protects the scalp and supports healthy hair, but abnormally oily scalp may cause trouble. The oil attracts dirt more easily, produces dandruff, and makes the hair stick together and creates a flat and limp appearance. In the worst cases, the sebum glands clog the hair roots and may cause excessive hair loss and dandruff.

Do you have scalp-related problems?
Shampooing frequently to mattify scalp will help control settling oil on the scalp surface. Pexels

Some more common causes for an oily scalp Problems are – change of season, heredity, unhealthy eating habits, medications, improper hair care, stress etc. One must avoid oiling and massaging the scalp.

Also Read: Your Hand Grip Can Reveal If You are at Diabetes Risk

Treatment:

Scalp hygiene and care is very important in case of oily scalp.

Following a dry shampoo method (applying shampoo directly on dry scalp and massage gently to lather with little water) will help remove oil build-up easily.

Shampooing frequently to mattify scalp will help control settling oil on the scalp surface. A pH-balanced gel/water-based cleansing Shampoo must be used which include ingredients like Citric acid, selenium sulfide etc.

Scalp treatments are suggested once in a fortnight followed by home care. Drinking enough water, a balanced diet of healthy fats and carbs is recommended. (IANS)

Previous articleBenefits Of Coconut On World Coconut Day 2020
Next articleEasy And Healthy Eating Can Prevent Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Bus Drivers Likely to Let White Riders Ride for Free: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another strong evidence of racial bias in our society, a new paper in The Economic Journal has found that bus drivers are...
Read more
India

Trends Shaping New Normal for Indian Business Travel

NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel will continue to play an irreplaceable role in meeting critical business needs, however, travellers' health and safety, and a new era of trip...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s a List of Food Items to Avoid Before Bedtime

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Being mindful of what you eat before bedtime can help you get a good night's sleep. The quality of your sleep is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bus Drivers Likely to Let White Riders Ride for Free: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another strong evidence of racial bias in our society, a new paper in The Economic Journal has found that bus drivers are...
Read more

Trends Shaping New Normal for Indian Business Travel

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel will continue to play an irreplaceable role in meeting critical business needs, however, travellers' health and safety, and a new era of trip...
Read more

Here’s a List of Food Items to Avoid Before Bedtime

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Being mindful of what you eat before bedtime can help you get a good night's sleep. The quality of your sleep is...
Read more

PUBG And 117 Apps Banned Over National Security Concerns

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another surgical strike on malicious Chinese apps, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including the immensely...
Read more

Countering Zakir Naik’s Challenge to Hindus

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth Zakir Naik is again in the news. His organisation is allegedly involved in financing the CAA protests and Delhi riots. He tries to...
Read more

Project Platform Does Not Matter: Actress Radhika Apte

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter. Radhika has acted in films such as "Badlapur",...
Read more

Scientists Develop Lighter, Faster-Charging Batteries to Power Spacesuit, Mars Rover

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A NASA-funded research led by a team of Indian-origin scientists in the US has developed lighter, faster-charging batteries suitable for powering a spacesuit, or...
Read more

I’ve Been Getting Offers to Join Politics From Past 10 Years: Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood says he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor. "I...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x