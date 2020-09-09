Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Top Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity
EntertainmentLead Story

Top Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity

The Academy Awards has faced criticism in recent years for a lack of diversity among its Oscars honorees

0
Top Film Awards Impose New Diversity Requirements
Regina King reacts on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Feb. 9, 2020. VOA

The organization that honors movies with the Academy Awards said Tuesday it will require films to meet new standards in order to promote diversity both on the screen and behind the scenes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the rules apply only to those films eligible for the best picture Oscar and will go into effect in 2024.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Among the rules are requirements for the percentage or numbers of actors, production and marketing staff, and internships on a movie that must be filled by non-whites, women, people with disabilities or people from the LGBTQ community.

Top Film Awards Impose New Diversity Requirements
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the rules apply only to those films eligible for the best picture Oscar and will go into effect in 2024. Pinterest

“The standards are designed to encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience,”

the Academy said in a statement.

The Academy Awards has faced criticism in recent years for a lack of diversity among its Oscars honorees, including in 2016 when all of the nominees in the four acting categories were white. (VOA)

Previous articleHave You Ever Wondered Where Your Cloud Storage Data Goes? Find Your Answers Here
Next articleUS War Against Global Terrorism Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Virtual Travel Revitalising Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Virtual travel, using advanced mathematical techniques and combining livestream video with existing photos and videos of travel hotspots, could help revitalise an industry that...
Read more
Lead Story

US War Against Global Terrorism Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, according to a new report released Tuesday by...
Read more
Lead Story

Have You Ever Wondered Where Your Cloud Storage Data Goes? Find Your Answers Here

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Have you ever stored something in the cloud and wondered where that data goes? You might be surprised to learn it’s in a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Virtual Travel Revitalising Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Virtual travel, using advanced mathematical techniques and combining livestream video with existing photos and videos of travel hotspots, could help revitalise an industry that...
Read more

US War Against Global Terrorism Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, according to a new report released Tuesday by...
Read more

Top Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The organization that honors movies with the Academy Awards said Tuesday it will require films to meet new standards in order to promote diversity both on...
Read more

Have You Ever Wondered Where Your Cloud Storage Data Goes? Find Your Answers Here

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Have you ever stored something in the cloud and wondered where that data goes? You might be surprised to learn it’s in a...
Read more

Over 1 Drink a Day Increases Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drinking eight or more alcoholic beverages a week may increase the risk of high blood pressure (also called hypertension) among adults with Type-2 diabetes,...
Read more

Kyrgyzstan Celebrates Komuz Day Amidst Covid-19

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday celebrated Komuz Day, which falls on September 9 annually. Komuz is a traditional string instrument used in Central Asian...
Read more

Actress Teejay Shares Her Smart Wardrobe Solution For Pregnant Moms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Teejay Sidhu, who is pregnant for the third time, has a smart wardrobe solution for expecting moms who expand physically through the expecting...
Read more

Missing Out on Fun? Watch These Unmissable Akshay Kumar Comedy Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful Bollywood actors of all time, having starred in 113 films. Khiladi Kumar made his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x