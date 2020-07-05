Sunday, July 5, 2020
Film-TV Body Discusses Issue of Senior Actors' Shoot With Maharashtra Governor
Film-TV Body Discusses Issue of Senior Actors’ Shoot With Maharashtra Governor

Film-TV body has raised the issue of senior actors' shoot restraint with Maharashtra Governor

Film-TV body raises issue of senior actors' shoot restraint with Maharashtra Governor
Issue of senior actors' shoot restraint has been discussed with the Governor of Maharashtra. Pixabay

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) Senior Vice President, actor Manoj Joshi, held a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday to discuss the regulation issued by the state government that bars senior actors above 65 years from shooting, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

State BJP Secretary and Vice-Chairman of Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd (MFSCDCL), Amarjeet Mishra, was also present at the meeting held at the Governor’s residence.

“The honourable Governor gave us a patient ear. It was a good 40-minute meeting. He was very positive and assured that he would help us in the best way possible. He had received the letter from CINTAA that we had sent him. We are glad the meeting was an eventful one and are hopeful that the outcome will be positive. The meeting was indeed reassuring,” said Joshi.

Film-TV body raises issue of senior actors' shoot restraint with Maharashtra Governor
Suddenly replacing an actor from a film or a show might lead to a continuity issues for the project. (Representative Image). Pixabay

Joshi mentioned in his conversation with the Governor that senior citizen TV and film actors, who are members of CINTAA and were unable to work in the last three months owing to the lockdown, also need to earn a livelihood. Besides, suddenly replacing an actor from a film or a show might lead to a continuity issues for the project.

Apart from meeting the Governor, CINTAA also sent letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a few others overt the issue. (IANS)

