Kartik Aaryan to star in the 'Hera Pheri 3'

After the news of Akshay Kumar stepping away from 'Hera Pheri 3' made rounds, actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be starring in the comedy film.

Paresh confirmed the news on Twitter after a social media user asked the veteran actor if Kartik will be a part of the third installment.

The user asked on Twitter: "@Sir PareshRawal sir is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??"

"Yes it is true," Paresh replied.

'Hera Pheri', which was released in 2000, is a comedy film. It was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The movie is a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film 'Ramji Rao', which was inspired by the 1971 TV movie 'See The Man Run'. Over the years, the film has attained cult status.

The first installment of Hera Pheri revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and a landlord Baburao, who in desperate need of money, chances upon a ransom call via a cross connection.

The second installment 'Phir Hera Pheri' was released in 2006. It stars Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav. The central plot draws inspiration from the 1998 film 'Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels'. (KB/IANS)