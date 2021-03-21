Sunday, March 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance Finance: Tips To Spend Smart And Safe Smart
BusinessfinanceLead Story

Finance: Tips To Spend Smart And Safe Smart

Here are some tips from InterMiles on how one can spend smart, save smart, and make each rupee go that extra mile

0
spend
A guide to spend your money wisely. Unsplash

The pandemic and its subsequent impact on the economy have emphasized the importance of spending wisely. Having a dependable contingency fund in case of emergencies has been never been viewed with as much significance ever before. While spending money is a continuous process, clubbing expenses and choosing smarter modes of payment can help save enormous funds in the long-run.

Thanks to the intervention of technology and innovative modes of payments available today, smart spending is only a matter of knowledge. Here are some tips from InterMiles on how one can spend smart, save smart, and make each rupee go that extra mile.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

START SAVING FROM DAY ONE

Heard the saying “Every drop makes the mighty ocean”? Very often, people wait until their earnings reach a certain amount to start saving. It can be very tempting to indulge and splurge lavishly with your first income. However, putting aside money month-on-month no matter how small the amount is ideal to help prepare for a rainy day. Disciplined saving habits do take time and effort to cultivate but once they become ingrained, the benefits are multiple and long-term.

PLAN AHEAD

Whether an aspirational outfit, a high-end car, or a luxurious holiday, major non-essential expenses must always be planned. Planning grants give one the opportunity to save adequately and choose a more value-beneficial deal. This will also eliminate the need to undertake a personal loan which can be excruciating to pay back on account of high-interest rates.

spend
Make proper plan for future. Unsplash

ENROLL IN A GOOD LOYALTY AND REWARD PROGRAMME

While there are numerous loyalty and reward programs available to choose from, it is important to conduct in-depth research before understanding which one offers the maximum benefits aligned to one’s needs and lifestyle. A program that grants its members the opportunity to earn points regularly across simple day-to-day activities like paying rent, enjoying OTT subscriptions, ordering food or online shopping in addition to occasional spendings like flight tickets or hotel bookings is an ideal option. Engaging frequently with the program will help accelerate their point earnings and subsequent tier movement as well as avail of discounts and offers being run by the program or program partners thus, ensuring that everyone spends earns for them.

INVEST IN CO-BRAND CREDIT CARDS

Apart from convenience and time-saving benefits on account of being accepted across diverse purchases worldwide, co-brand credit cards offer customers several additional opportunities to earn rewards. Right from personalized offers such as welcome bonuses, discount coupons, and vouchers to milestone benefits like complimentary movies, flight travel, and hotel stay and rewards like insurance, lounge access, and golf access. Therefore, as time passes, the more the customer swipes, the closer they come to earning rewards and freebies as well.

IDENTIFY COST-EFFECTIVE WAYS TO MAKE UTILITY PAYMENTS

spend
Spend wisely and try to save. Unsplash

Programs that offer points earning benefits when paying off routine utility bills for gas, mobile, or electricity, etc. not only prove to be a one-stop solution for members but, also rewards them for making basic, calendarized payments which they would have anyway conducted as part of their lifestyle. This provides the convenience of time and effort saving along with an additional earning opportunity for loyalty points which when accrued could help fund a future expense such as air tickets, hotel bookings, dining bills, and more.

INCREASE INVESTMENT AND SPEND SMARTLY

One of the proven methods of building wealth is investing smartly. Whenever undertaking a major expense always evaluate the value of that product in a few years. If after a few years, the value of the product diminishes, think twice before incurring that expense. Instead, identify and invest in assets that multiply in value over a period of time. For instance, instead of purchasing an extremely high-end new car, one can consider buying a second-hand car and investing the remaining amount in stocks or real estate that is expected to appraise in a few years.

ALSO READ: A Guide Of Unique Professions To Make Money Online

INVEST IN HEALTH INSURANCE

It has been rightly saying, “Health is wealth”. Health is undoubtedly one of the most important things that one can never oversee. Taking good medical insurance will ensure you are prepared for unforeseen situations that can take away major portions of your hard-earned savings within a few days.

Pro-tip: An ideal way to save on the cost of health insurance is to use the plan that is provided through your employer. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleB-Town: OTT Platform Amazon Prime Sets New Trends And Boundaries

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

B-Town: OTT Platform Amazon Prime Sets New Trends And Boundaries

NewsGram Desk - 0
The OTT platforms operating in India over the last four years have come a full circle. Having so far sanctioned episodic streaming content, and...
Read more
India

Indian Railways Issues New Guidelines To Ensure The Safety of Women Passengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in view safety of the women passengers in trains, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has issued guidelines to all zonal railways...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Bhagwad Geeta Must Be Made a Part of Academic Curriculum in India: Mouni Roy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwad Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress adds that she turned to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Finance: Tips To Spend Smart And Safe Smart

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic and its subsequent impact on the economy have emphasized the importance of spending wisely. Having a dependable contingency fund in case of...
Read more

B-Town: OTT Platform Amazon Prime Sets New Trends And Boundaries

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The OTT platforms operating in India over the last four years have come a full circle. Having so far sanctioned episodic streaming content, and...
Read more

Indian Railways Issues New Guidelines To Ensure The Safety of Women Passengers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in view safety of the women passengers in trains, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has issued guidelines to all zonal railways...
Read more

Bhagwad Geeta Must Be Made a Part of Academic Curriculum in India: Mouni Roy

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwad Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress adds that she turned to...
Read more

OTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space. "I don't think OTT decreases TV viewership or...
Read more

COVID-19 Patients Are at a Higher Risk of Stroke: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new US-based study has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke compared with patients who had similar infectious...
Read more

‘Study In India’ Program To Attract More International Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Education has informed that it is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher...
Read more

E20 Fuel-Run Transport Network To Make Indian Cities Cleaner

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This is one reform initiative that is set to be a big positive change in the use of fossil fuel to run the country's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada