What is a Balloon Payment and Why Should You Consider Making One?

By: Carla D. Colvin

Whenever you apply for a home loan, education loan, or any other form of loan, you are required to pay a hefty interest rate. These interest rates are applied to your monthly EMIs, increasing both the value and the financial burden. The relevant interest rate will be higher if the loan amount is larger. Interest rates are sometimes higher than the principle, making obtaining a loan highly expensive. Therefore, to alleviate your financial stress, you may make the balloon payment to make the loan more reasonable.

Let’s know about the balloon payment and its benefits.

What is a Balloon Payment?

A balloon payment is a one-time payment made in conjunction with a house loan, or any other mortgage, allowing customers to lower their monthly home loan EMI or any other loan EMI by making a large payment. Typically, this payment is made at the end of the loan period. One of the advantages of balloon payments is the initial instalment is lower. Furthermore, they are suitable for organizations or borrowers that may be experiencing a financial shortage in the immediate term but anticipate improved profitability in the future.

Benefits of a Balloon Payment

Here are the multiple advantages of considering a balloon payment.

Cut Down the Interest Rate

Balloon payments can be used in both loans that follow fixed and variable interest rate structures. By adding a balloon payment to a loan, you can reduce the amount of interest paid on a monthly basis.

Makes the Loan More Affordable

By cutting down the monthly interest rate, balloon payment reduces the financial burden as well, making the loan more affordable.

Lower Number of EMIs

Balloon payment decreases the number of EMIs as it allows you to pay a large sum of money at a single time.

Concluding Comments

Borrowers may receive great benefits from the balloon payment policy since it is both economical and efficient. Balloon payments are normally at least twice as large as regularly scheduled instalments. This payment allows borrowers to reduce their monthly loan repayment expenses in the early stages of repaying a loan by making one large lump sum payment. It is recommended that before obtaining a loan, you must inquire with your lender whether this payment structure is included in your loan or not. This will assist you in making a beneficial decision.

FAQs

1. Can I reduce the amount of my balloon payment?

Yes, you can contact your bank and ask for assistance concerning the same.

2. Can I use the balloon payment option in a home loan?

Yes, this payment structure can be used to repay a housing loan.

3. What are the pros of a balloon payment?

Below are the advantages.

● Lower number of EMIs

● Makes obtaining a loan more affordable

● Cut down the interest rate

4. Is a balloon payment option available in long-term loans?

Mostly, a balloon payment alternative is available for short-term loans. However, while acquiring any loan, you can ask your lender whether this option is available in the loan repayment structure or not.

5. When can I make the balloon payment?

This payment is made at the end of the loan period.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)