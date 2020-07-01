Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Now You Can Find AR Dinosaurs at Your House
Entertainment

Now You Can Find AR Dinosaurs at Your House

Get ready to experience Jurassic Park at your home

AR experience now on your mobile phones
"Jurassic World" dinosaurs that are viewable in AR. Pixabay

Google Search is allowing users to bring 10 dinosaurs from the franchise film, Jurassic World, with the help of augmented reality (AR).

The search engine giant has partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment, and Ludia to bring the dinosaurs to Google Search, Archana Kannan, Group Product Manager, AR Experiences at Google said in a blog post on Tuesday.

“Jurassic World” dinosaurs that are viewable in AR include Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

Here’s how to access the feature.

On Android, search for “dinosaur” or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or any Android browser and tap “View in 3D.” You can see 3D content on devices running with Android 7 and above and you can see AR content on ARCore-enabled devices.

Google Search is allowing users to bring 10 dinosaurs from the franchise film, Jurassic World, with the help of augmented reality. Pixabay

One can easily explore all dinosaurs using the carousel format.

On iOS, search for “dinosaur” or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or on Google.com with Chrome or Safari.

Google said that the 3D and AR content is available on devices running iOS 11 and above.

“You can also create AR videos –or recreate your favorite scenes from the “Jurassic World” movies — with the recording option,” Kannan said. (IANS)

