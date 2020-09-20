Sunday, September 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Here's the First Picture of Another Solar System
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star

0
European Telescope Takes First Picture of Another Solar System
La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) is seen at Coquimbo, Chile July 2, 2019. VOA

The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like our solar system.

The ESO said Wednesday that its Extremely Large Telescope set up in Chile’s Atacama Desert took the image.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The researchers said the newly discovered solar system is 300 light-years away, relatively close by galactic standards. They said the star is officially known as TYC 8998-760-1 and located in the Musca, or Fly, constellation. They have determined it is barely 17 million years old — a youngster compared to our sun, which is believed to be 4.5 billion years old.

Research behind the discovery was published Tuesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Lead researcher Alexander Bohn of Leiden University said what makes the discovery so exciting is that the star is “a very young version of our sun.” He said it provides “a snapshot of an environment that is very similar to our solar system but at a much earlier stage of its evolution.”

European Telescope Takes First Picture of Another Solar System
This image from the European Southern Observatory, July 2020, shows the star TYC 8998-760-1, upper left, and two exoplanets. The image was captured by blocking the light from the star, allowing for the fainter planets to be detected. VOA

Bohn said the observations can help scientists better understand the evolution of our own solar system. Taking direct images, he said, provides the best chance to detect life outside our solar system, if it exists.

He said that in observing light from the planets themselves, “the atmospheres can be analyzed for molecules and elements that might suggest life.”

Also Read: Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

Astronomers typically confirm worlds around other stars by observing brief but periodic dimming of the starlight, indicating an orbiting planet. Such indirect observations have identified thousands of planets in our Milky Way galaxy.

The ESO is considered the world’s most productive astronomical observatory. It is supported by a consortium of European nations and Chile, as well as other member nations. (VOA)

Previous articleExplore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene
Next articleClimate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more
Lead Story

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Faiza Elmasry Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19....
Read more
Environment

This Bacteria Eats Plastic!

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zlatica Hoke German scientists say they have identified a strain of bacteria that is feeding on polyurethanes, a plastic resistant to biodegradation. A team of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Faiza Elmasry Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19....
Read more

This Bacteria Eats Plastic!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zlatica Hoke German scientists say they have identified a strain of bacteria that is feeding on polyurethanes, a plastic resistant to biodegradation. A team of...
Read more

Abhijita Gupta: 7 Year Old Child Prodigy Carry Fowards Literary Legacy With First Book

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Padma Bhushan recipient Rashtrakavi Maithalisharan Gupt's and Santkavi Siyaramsharan Gupt's great grand daughter Abhijita Gupta, who is all of seven years and...
Read more

River Activists In Agra Cleaned Up The Yamuna Riverbank

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of the world rivers day on September 27, the river activists in Agra cleaned up the Yamuna riverbank, opposite the Etmauddaula tomb and...
Read more

UHN Collab With Apple To Give Heart Patients Control Over Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research at University Health Network (UHN) here has collaborated with Apple to give heart failure patients more control...
Read more

8 Risk Factors That Can Develop Heart Failure in Future

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Heart failure is one of the most under-diagnosed heart diseases in our country, contributing to a high number of death rates. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x