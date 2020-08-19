The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

Advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant's father, said that they have "no faith" in the investigation carried out by the Mumba police

By Ayushi Sharma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step towards seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has finally been taken.

Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment on 14th June. Since then, the suicide case was being probed by the Mumbai police.

KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh, on 25th July filed a complaint to the Patna Police against the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her family, accusing them for abetting his son’s suicide. The Patna police filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant’s father, said that they have “no faith” in the investigation carried out by the Mumba police.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Mumbai Police to handover the evidence collected from the scene to the CBI. The apex court has also acknowledged that the FIR registered at Patna by Sushant’s father was correct. The court made a point that the Bihar government had the right to refer the Patna FIR filed by Sushant’s father. The Supreme Court said that CBI will be competent to all the FIR’s related to Sushant’s death case. The court also ensured that there must be no confusion about CBI being the sole authority to investigate the truth behind Rajput’s sudden death. The Supreme court further observed that since the Mumbai police had registered only an accidental death report for Rajput’s death, it had limited investigation powers. And since Bihar police registered a full-fledged FIR, the central agency should probe the case.

Justice shall prevail.