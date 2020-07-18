Saturday, July 18, 2020
Here’s Why The First Two Days Of Your Periods Are A Mess

If the pain is unbearable then major issues like fibroids and endometriosis could be to blame

Sudden cramping or pelvic pain could be signs of infection. An untreated infection can cause scar tissue that damages the pelvic organs and may lead to infertility. IANS

When we think of periods, the first thing that comes to our mind is the excruciating pain in the initial two days. It brings our everyday life to a standstill. According to gynecological experts, extremely painful periods are called dysmenorrhea but more than 90 percent of women experience pain, cramping, and discomfort around the abdomen region due to uterine cramping.

The uterus releases the hormone prostaglandin during menstruation to kick start the process of uterine muscular contraction, informs Dr. Sandeep Chadha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital.

“Contractions happen at an immense rate and our body expels clots from the uterus during this time. However, if the pain is unbearable then major issues like fibroids and endometriosis could be to blame,” he adds.

What are the causes of pain?

Dr. Chadha answers: Some people are just at a higher risk of having painful periods. These risks include:

Being under age 20

Having a family history of painful periods

Smoking

Having heavy bleeding with periods

Having irregular periods

Never had a baby

Reaching puberty before age 11

The uterus releases the hormone prostaglandin during menstruation to kick start the process of uterine muscular contraction. Pixabay

Painful menstrual periods can also be the result of an underlying medical condition, such as:

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS): PMS is a common condition that’s caused by hormonal changes in the body occurring 1 to 2 weeks before menstruation begins. Symptoms typically go away after bleeding begins.

Endometriosis: This is a painful medical condition in which cells from the lining of the uterus grow in other parts of the body, usually on the fallopian tubes, ovaries, or tissue lining the pelvis.

Fibroids in the uterus: Fibroids are noncancerous tumors that can put pressure on the uterus or cause abnormal menstruation and pain, though they often don’t cause symptoms.

What can it be treated?

The expert suggests: To be free of pain, one can take OTC painkillers. Sometimes, at-home treatments can also do wonders in relieving painful menstrual periods. Using a heating pad on your pelvic area or back, massaging your abdomen, taking a warm bath, doing regular physical exercise, and eating light and nutritious meals help a lot. One should not take caffeine during the initial days of the period because caffeine and sugar increase the chances of bloating. If the home remedies and pain killers can’t offer much relief, then it’s time to visit a gynecologist. Unfortunately, her periods and the subsequent pain aren’t going anywhere, but at least now the woman knows why it hurts so badly.

When to see a doctor?

If menstrual pain is interfering with your ability to perform basic tasks each month, it may be time to talk to a gynecologist, Dr. Chadha advises. Talk to your doctor about your symptoms and if you experience any of the following:

If menstrual pain is interfering with your ability to perform basic tasks each month, it may be time to talk to a gynecologist. Flickr

Continuing pain after IUD placement

At least three painful menstrual periods

Passing blood clots

Cramping accompanied by diarrhea and nausea

Pelvic pain when not menstruating

Sudden cramping or pelvic pain could be signs of infection. An untreated infection can cause scar tissue that damages the pelvic organs and may lead to infertility. (IANS)

